REED CITY — Traffic can expect to slow down in Reed City on Wednesday, Dec. 29 as the city makes way for a memorial honoring Reed City Fire Captain Shawn Brimmer.
The memorial procession is expected to arrive at 8:50 a.m. entering the city from Northland Drive and traveling through the City via the following route:
North on Chestnut, West on Upton, South on Sears, East Church, ending at Reed City Schools.
Reed City area residents, businesses or the public wishing to pay their final respects to Captain Brimmer and show support to Reed City Fire are invited to do so as appropriate via the procession route.
Captain Brimmer served Reed City Fire for nine years as Captain, Training Officer. He also served for 21 years in law enforcement with various agencies including Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.
In honor of his service, a flag will additionally be hoisted over Northland Drive at Meceola Road during the procession route, signifying his joint service to the citizens of Osceola and Mecosta Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.