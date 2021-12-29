Reed City Fire Department, Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Office mourning the loss of Shawn Brimmer

Both the firefighter and law enforcement communities in Reed City and Mecosta County are mourning the loss of Shawn Brimmer. Thursday night the Reed City Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that Brimmer, a captain within the department, had died. Friday afternoon the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about Brimmer’s death. In the post, it stated that Brimmer, a corrections officer, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, while in the line of duty from a medical emergency.

 Courtesy of the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office

REED CITY — Traffic can expect to slow down in Reed City on Wednesday, Dec. 29 as the city makes way for a memorial honoring Reed City Fire Captain Shawn Brimmer.

The memorial procession is expected to arrive at 8:50 a.m. entering the city from Northland Drive and traveling through the City via the following route:

North on Chestnut, West on Upton, South on Sears, East Church, ending at Reed City Schools.

Reed City area residents, businesses or the public wishing to pay their final respects to Captain Brimmer and show support to Reed City Fire are invited to do so as appropriate via the procession route.

Captain Brimmer served Reed City Fire for nine years as Captain, Training Officer. He also served for 21 years in law enforcement with various agencies including Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

In honor of his service, a flag will additionally be hoisted over Northland Drive at Meceola Road during the procession route, signifying his joint service to the citizens of Osceola and Mecosta Counties.