Both the firefighter and law enforcement communities in Reed City and Mecosta County are mourning the loss of Shawn Brimmer. Thursday night the Reed City Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that Brimmer, a captain within the department, had died. Friday afternoon the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about Brimmer’s death. In the post, it stated that Brimmer, a corrections officer, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, while in the line of duty from a medical emergency.