CADILLAC — Passersby have had a lot to say about the work that’s been going on at the Shay Locomotive since the middle of July.
“We’ve received a lot of positive comments,” said project sub-contractor Troy Baxter. “They say they’re glad something is being done with it. They’re also excited about it being lighted at night.”
Shay Locomotive display upgrades were spearheaded by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class as their project for 2021. The Leadership Class raised around $90,000 and secured around $15,000 in labor contributions toward the project’s completion.
The project entails the construction of a new canopy over the locomotive, installation of lights near the display so people can see it at night, and installation of bricks in front of the locomotive engraved with the names of the groups and individuals that donated toward the project’s completion.
The leadership class also is preparing a formal history on the Shay that will be available on the chamber or Wexford County Historical Society websites and accessible by a QR code onsite.
Contractor Robb Munger is overseeing completion of the work, which began in mid-July; so far, he said they’re about 75% finished with the project and he anticipates it will be substantially finished by the end of September, although it may take a bit longer to re-install the Shay’s historical plaque, which has been sent to a specialist to be cleaned and restored.
“It will look brand new,” Munger said.
So far, Munger said they’ve removed the old roof and support columns, erected new trusses and siding, installed the metal roof on the new canopy, installed soffit on the canopy and dug around the locomotive in preparation for the pouring of concrete and placement of engraved bricks.
This month, Munger said they’ll be focusing on pouring concrete, placing decorative stones around the pillar bases, installing lights, and hooking up electricity and plumbing at the site.
Munger said a number of local companies and groups have helped out with the upgrades, including Bear Truss Company, Bully’s Masonry, Cornerstone Ministries Mentoring Program, Cadillac Fabrication, CJ’s Excavating, Home Depot, Prein and Newhof, Salisbury Excavating, Schepers Concrete Construction and Wiebenga Electric.
“It became a nice, community-engaged project,” Munger said.
John Wallace, Cadillac director of community development and member of this year’s Leadership Class, said if people still wish to donate to the Shay project, they can. Checks should be made payable to the city of Cadillac with the words Shay Showcase on the memo line. Or they can donate at the city offices.
