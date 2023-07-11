‘She’s not sister, she’s my twin:’ Set of local twins turn 90

CADILLAC — “We’ve only been 90 for a few hours. It feels good if it’s going to be like this all the time,” Audreen Tripp said.
Tripp and her twin sister Colleen Vliet celebrated their 90th birthdays together on Sunday with a party at the Cadillac Armory.
The two have done just about everything together, including going to church, going to the beach and even a double wedding.
“We didn’t know that there was anyone else besides us two,” Tripp said.
Vliet and Tripp were born in Iowa and were the youngest of 13 children.
Tripp’s husband was in the Navy, causing them to be stationed in different places. She said Cadillac was their final destination.
“We had never heard of it at all when we moved here,” Tripp said.
Now, she has lived here for 50 years.
“We like the weather the best, don’t we Colleen?” Tripp said. “And the Cadillac News, which we read every day,” Vliet said.
Tripp worked in circulation at the Cadillac News back in the day.
She has six kids, 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Vliet has three kids and five grandchildren.
“I tell my kids, ‘grandma and your other grandma’ because they can’t tell them apart,” granddaughter Chantal Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the two would email each other everyday even though they saw each other every day both living in Cadillac.
“They still dress the same for every function — Christmas, Thanksgiving, today,” granddaughter Holly Pou said.
The two wore matching shirts at their birthday party that said, “blessed by God for 90 years.”
“The only difference that we have found is that one is a night owl and one’s an early bird,” Pou said.
“They really love their grandchildren and love being very involved,” granddaughter Crystal Thompson said.
One of the granddaughter’s memories with the twins was going to the beach in Lake City.
The two would bring the grandchildren, coolers and chairs and head to the beach, of course in matching bathing suits.
“I’d ask grandma what her favorite thing is, Colleen’s is the same,” Pou said.
The two talk on the phone daily.
“I feel like my grandma’s still 66 because she just does everything, she just doesn’t age. She’s goals,” Fitzgerald said.
“We’re glad that we got this far,” Tripp said.
