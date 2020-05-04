CADILLAC — In some ways, it’s business as usual at the Wexford County Animal Shelter.
Adoptions have been steady, and when the Cadillac News visited last week, there were only three dogs and two cats up for adoption.
But in other ways, things are a little different. For example, if you do want to adopt one of the few animals available, you’ll have to make an appointment between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The shelter is closed to the public except for these appointments. Only the officers and the shelter attendant are working — volunteers are staying home.
And, while adoptions are holding steady, the reasons people give for wanting to adopt a pet right now have shifted.
Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home‘ order, people reckon they’ve got extra time.
“We just want to make sure that when everyone goes back to work, we’re not getting these animals back,‘ said Jamie Geeseman, one of Wexford County’s animal control officers.
“We just tell them, ‘You know, you’ve got the time and stuff now to train it and bond with it and get it where you want it.’‘
The shelter doesn’t have a foster program, so animals that leave are ideally leaving for their “forever home.‘
Adopters are also getting extensions on the spay-neuter requirement that the shelter has. Since elective procedures at veterinary clinics are on hold, adopters have longer to schedule the procedures for their new pets (after submitting proof that the animal has been “altered,‘ adopters get some of their money back).
One thing the pandemic hasn’t changed is what kind of dogs people want to adopt.
The dogs that are always hard to place have remained hard to place.
Among the hardest are dogs that are “dog aggressive‘ and need to go to homes where they would be the only dog. A lot of would-be adopters already have dogs at home and can’t adopt a dog that needs to be a solo act.
“I struggle with the (pit bulls), quite a bit,‘ Geeseman explained. “That’s all I’ve got available for adoption right now, three pit mixes that don’t love other dogs.‘
Usually dogs like that are OK on walks in the neighborhood. Geeseman suggested using a muzzle.
“If you’re worried or concerned about it ... there’s nothing that hurts that dog by putting a muzzle on it to take it for a walk,‘ she said, adding that the dogs are friendly to people.
There have been few notable changes for animal control officers or at the shelter, Geeseman said.
At the very start of the “Stay Home‘ order, officers were responding to an uptick in complaints, Geeseman said.
She attributed that to the change in routine.
Kids were home and accidentally letting dogs out.
Or adults were home and noticing that their neighbor’s dog was in their yard — something that may normally happen every day but people don’t know because they aren’t at home to see it happen.
With warmer weather, more dog bites have been happening, but that wasn’t unexpected.
“I’ve had quite a few in the last couple days. It’s getting nicer out. People want to go walk their dogs — you know, they’re getting a little cabin fever — going stir crazy,‘ Geeseman said. “But that always picks up in the summertime anyways.‘
