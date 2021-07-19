CADILLAC — When Bob Champion started as the new Wexford-Missaukee Public Defenders Office chief public defender a few months ago, he had certain things he wanted to achieve early on in his tenure.
His office’s new social worker Shawna Shelton is one thing off that checklist. Champion believes she will not only benefit his office’s clients but the community, too. He said with Shelton now on staff, she will help with many things, including mental health, housing and substance abuse issues. Shelton started Monday.
He said there are other public defender offices in the state that are looking at holistic approaches to dealing with client issues and that same is true for his office. The purpose is to stop the recidivism that seems to plague many public defender clients.
“It (having a social worker) allows us to work with our clients’ mental health concerns and link them to services like housing and substance abuse,‘ Champion said.
“It also allows us to get a better background for our clients. If they are convicted of a crime, either through a plea or trial, we have additional information to assist them in sentencing.‘
Shelton previously worked in the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office as the victim’s rights advocate for the past four years. She said this will allow her to have more direct contact with the clients and meet with them one-on-one. When she was at the prosecutor’s office, Shelton said she was limited with what they could do.
“Here, I have more freedom to meet one-on-one and really help them,‘ she said. “A lack of mental health resources and housing are probably the biggest issues facing our clients. There are a lot of homeless people here and not a lot of housing options.‘
Shelton said when she meets with the public defenders’ office clients, she does a needs assessment with bio/social background to help gather information for the attorneys. That could be anything from connecting them to rehabilitation services, housing, food and even clothing. Shelton also said she will write sentencing mitigation reports that will give the presiding judges a bio/social background of each client that explains everything about the person from their childhood to the present.
“We are trying to highlight their strengths so the judges have a better feel for the person in front of them,‘ she said. “It also helps the attorneys here have the information so they can better defend the clients and get them the resources they need.‘
Shelton said she believes her experience with the prosecutor’s office will help because she is familiar with the court process and the judges. She knows what they are looking for and she can help prepare clients for sentencing. She also knows what they need to show the court that they are trying to make changes and improvements.
Like Champion, Shelton said the goal is to do a holistic defense and provide clients with proactive legal advocacy, case management and sentence mitigation.
“This is very new and is a statewide movement. When the state started doing the public defender’s office, this was what they were moving toward,‘ she said. “It is to help reduce recidivism and connect clients with services they need.‘
