Tell us about your professional background.
ED NETTLE
My professional background includes being a rural Township Firefighter for 29 years with the Merritt Area Fire Dept. I have served as Fire Chief for 20 years. I am also a state certified fire instructor.
I am also an EMT/ Paramedic and been involved in the Missaukee County EMS Dept. for 21 years. Additionally, I am a state certified EMS instructor. I was EMS Director for Osceola County for 5 years.
I have 21 years in law enforcement both full time and part time. I have served as a deputy, Undersheriff and currently 911-Coordinator for the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. I have experience as the Chief of Police for the Village of Marion.
I have local law enforcement experience and emergency service expertise along with fiscal and management experience to lead the Missaukee Sheriff’s Office as the next sheriff.
WIL YANCER
I proudly served in the US Army from 1976-79 as a Military Policeman and upon being honorable discharged, was hired by the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer. In 1981, I attended the Police Academy and was promoted to Deputy Sheriff. In 1990, I was transferred to the Detective Bureau; I worked on the Auto Theft Team and was assigned to a multi-jurisdictional Property Crimes Team. In 1998, I was promoted to Detective Sergeant and became the supervisor of the Detective Bureau. In 2005, I was promoted to Lieutenant and supervised the Law Enforcement Division which included 80+ employees. In December 2007, I retired from Saginaw County and the following month I was hired as the Undersheriff of the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. In 2018, I was appointed Sheriff. I have attended countless Law Enforcement leadership trainings through the FBI, State Police, local police agencies and private entities.
Why are you running for sheriff?
ED NETTLE
I am running for Missaukee County Sheriff to serve my community the best way I can. I believe my abilities to communicate and build relationships with our local agencies as well as our youth is the best way to bring our heritage to the future. Every community has its own way of life, as a third-generation resident of Missaukee County I believe that my experience not only professionally but personally growing up here is important for our Sheriff to possess.
I believe that as Sheriff, I can improve communication, increase transparency, and provide the necessary leadership to the department based on my experience both professionally and personally. I want to build partnerships with both municipal departments, the schools, private business and the public to increase the safety and efficiency of all visitors and citizens.
WIL YANCER
I have experience, passion, and loyalty. I have the law enforcement experience one needs to be Sheriff. As stated above, I’ve worked in all areas of a Sheriff’s Office. I want to continue to share my experience and leadership skills. I also have a strong passion for law enforcement. I have served in some capacity of law enforcement since I was in the military and I could never see myself doing anything but a police job. Finally, I possess a lot of loyalty to the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. This is only the second full-time job I have ever had. I feel that if an agency is going to hire me, I am going to commit to them and to the community that it serves. I have never been one to jump from one job to another, which I believe tells a lot about a person’s character.
What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in the past five years?
ED NETTLE
As the 911-Coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office, I have overseen the upgrade and replacement of our 911 call handling system. The system was 11 years old and the oldest 911-Viper system in 4 states. Along with this was the moving of our radio communication for law enforcement and EMS to the 800 Mhz radio system.
These improvements increased the communications between the citizen utilizing 911 and the emergency responders. This was also done utilizing grant funding from the USDA.
This project now allows for citizens to text-to-911, when they are unable to make a voice call, or when signal strength does not allow voice, but will allow text.
Working with administrators, boards, vendors, along with overseeing day to day operations, and still coming in under budget is the biggest professional accomplishment in the last 5 years.
WIL YANCER
I am most proud of being appointed Sheriff in 2018 by a 3-person panel that included the Missaukee County Clerk, Probate Judge and Prosecutor. I felt honored to be chosen by other elected officials in the criminal justice field to serve as the Sheriff of Missaukee County. It was very humbling to be chosen by your peers to lead a law enforcement agency. I am also pleased that our agency was able to upgrade to the 800mhz radio system and obtain new 911 hardware which was partially funded through grant funds. Finally, we are currently working on upgrading all of our in-house computer software including the Jail, Computer-Aided Dispatch and a Records Management System. These projects were group efforts that I am grateful to have been a part of.
With an impending budget crisis due to COVID-19 and the jail housing fewer inmates on behalf of other counties (and thus bringing in less revenue) what are your budget priorities for the sheriff's office?
ED NETTLE
Budgets are a challenge every year. Having sat on both the employer’s side and the employee’s side of contract negotiations; as a department head managing both a small township budget and million-dollar county budgets I have the experience that it will take to make both good decisions and well as some hard decisions.
I will pursue alternate funding, through grants, foundations, and partnerships. We must think outside the box. Collaboration on technology with other municipalities with the focus to reduce cost. The 911 project is an example of this as we have partnered with 5 other counties on 911 hardware, and reduced the initial cost as well as reduced the ongoing maintenance cost for everyone involved. Yet, we continue to keep local control, local employees, answering the calls. “It’s not the county’s money, it’s the taxpayers‘ I have the fiscal knowledge and experience to serve as Missaukee County’s next Sheriff.
WIL YANCER
I have never taken for granted the huge responsibility I have as Sheriff for how law enforcement services tax dollars are expended, from the Jail, 911 Dispatch, to the Road Patrol Division. Being fiscally accountable to the taxpayers of Missaukee County is a top priority whether or not we are experiencing a global pandemic. I will continue to lead the Sheriff’s Office with a solid focus on my economic responsibility, exploring any new available revenue stream, including grants and contracts. We are continually looking for ways to save money, such as regionalizing technology to share maintenance and hardware costs to utilizing existing personnel for new job duties.
What are your public safety priorities in Missaukee County?
ED NETTLE
My public safety priorities are children and seniors. As they are the most vulnerable citizens. We need to increase school safety along with drug and alcohol education. This includes reducing the drug problem. Active and aggressive patrol to reduce suppliers desire to sell is one method.
Education to reduce the demand is another. Due to international suppliers, we must target the demand. One goal, well very difficult, that should never be overlooked is to put deputies in the schools as a school liaison.
As Sheriff I would work to improve the relationship with our seniors. Providing information and education on how to avoid scam calls. How to properly secure your home, and personal information would be priority. Building good working relationships with senior based organizations like the Commission on Aging, Senior Centers, and other faith-based organizations to help serve and protect our older population.
WIL YANCER
My top priority as Sheriff of Missaukee County is to provide its citizens with a safe place to live, work and vacation. I want residents and visitors alike to feel comfortable and protected in our community. I also feel it’s important for the public to recognize that we are here to support and assist them. I am confident that this is achieved through effectual communication between our agency and the community. That is why I have and will continue to promote positive interactions and meaningful relationships through our participation on collaborative boards and partnerships with local organizations and area schools.
What is your opinion of the national debate about law enforcement, particularly the call to defund police?
ED NETTLE
Every industry has some bad apples in it. Law Enforcement is no different, and the current microscope is on it. A sheriff should never stop trying to improve the professionalism of the department. Addressing citizen complaints fully and impartially to ensure that any officer in my command would treat every citizen like I would want my grandmother, mother, or child treated.
The overwhelming majority of the men and women who put on a badge are hardworking, impartial, un-biased officers. I as well as many in law enforcement believe that there needs to be a change, not only in the criminal justice system, but in the medical and mental health system as well. I believe that I have the skills to lead officers and correction staff, to build and maintaining communications and partnerships with other agencies and services to keep everyone safe.
WIL YANCER
To achieve and preserve the community’s highest level of respect, we as officers must hold ourselves to a higher standard of conduct both on and off-duty. For some in law enforcement this is not the case. Like in every profession, there are going to be bad apples. Police agencies, especially the larger ones, need to do a better job at policing themselves. However, I do not feel that defunding the police is the answer. Assaults, rapes, murders, thefts, burglaries, accidents, suicides, jails and countless other issues that law enforcement handles will not miraculously disappear if police agencies are defunded.
How do you intend to navigate the intersection between mental health and crime?
ED NETTLE
This is not a new topic. It has been around for a long time. The Sheriff is often the mouthpiece of the criminal justice industry. Developing working relationships with the mental health services is a high priority. If we can help people get the assistance they need before they commit a crime, is just as important as arresting the criminal without mental disorder.
I would work towards improvement in working with our local and regional mental health providers to see where we in law enforcement can assist them. Likewise communicating to them where they can assist us in law enforcement here in our community. By working more fluidly with the existing agencies, with better communication we can all work better together.
WIL YANCER
This is by far one of the biggest issues plaguing our society today, from local hospitals and schools to police agencies and jails. Statistically those suffering a mental health issue are more likely to be arrested, incarcerated or killed by police than any other population. The lack of mental health funding on all levels in the U.S. puts the burden of response on law enforcement.
The numbers suffering from mental illness or addiction continues to rise while available resources diminish or are all together non-existent. There are several pilot programs and trainings being done at larger agencies. Again, much of our issue is having the funds for the training and different programs that the larger agencies can afford. However, I will continue to advocate for funding programs, including residential treatment facilities, before people are in crisis and before law enforcement needs to be involved.
Is there a difference between how a business suspected of breaking a law and how an individual suspected of breaking the law should be treated in Missaukee County?
ED NETTLE
Good local policing is providing education to both individuals and business about violating laws. Not every individual gets a speeding ticket, they may get a warning. This same ideology can be applied to educating businesses.
As Sheriff my job is not to simply arrest everyone, but also to educate, provide compassion, and protect the citizens and visitors of Missaukee County from individuals as well as businesses.
WIL YANCER
There is no difference because a business cannot break a law or be charged with a crime. Only an owner, agent, or employee of the business, specifically an individual, can break a law.
Describe your personal and professional morals.
ED NETTLE
I come from a hardworking family, brought up to respect both people and property. I embrace heritage, family values, and my faith in God.
I believe in doing what is right and being fair. Treat others as you want to be treated, yet I have the ability to agree to disagree and still go to lunch with someone.
I have had to make decisions that personally I did not like, but it was the right thing to do. Example of this, I have issued a ticket to a firefighter of my own fire department who rolled his own truck on the way to a fire call in the early morning hours. It was only fair, as I would have written anyone else as well.
I believe these personal traits will serve me well if elected to serve the people of Missaukee County as their Sheriff.
WIL YANCER
My personal and professional morals are identical because I accept as true you are the same person with or without the uniform. I believe in working hard, being honest and respecting others. I also feel that it is important to have compassion for everyone because you never know what it is that they have been through. Most importantly I feel that you should always do the right thing whether someone is watching or not. It’s just how I was raised and what I expect from all of my employees.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
ED NETTLE
I have never been arrested or convicted of any crime, but I am human and have received speeding tickets in my lifetime.
WIL YANCER
No.
