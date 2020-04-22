Sheriff doesn't want to be the 'stay home' police

LAKE CITY — Sheriff Wil Yancer doesn't want his deputies to be the "Stay Home" police.
So said the Missaukee County Sheriff during April's county commissioner's virtual meeting.
Officers have been responding to violations of the governor's COVID-19 "Stay Home" executive order based on complaints—but it's a bit of a hand-off approach.
One complaint, for example, came from a known "neighbor" dispute, with a history of various kinds of complaints, Yancer explained.
That's typical of the enforcement response in the Cadillac News coverage area.
No local sheriff's department or prosecutor has described a zealous approach to the stay-home order.
Though, unlike some other Northern Michigan sheriffs, none of the prosecutors or sheriffs the Cadillac News reached last week refused to enforce the order.
In an open letter, the sheriffs in Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee and Mason counties said they would use a "common sense" approach but would not be strictly enforcing the governor's order, which they describe as an overstep that violates civil liberties.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said his department remains busy handling property crimes, mental health calls and domestic violence.
When it comes to "stay home" complaints, the response is not going to be an overwhelming show of force. It's probably going to be a phone call.
"We do handle complaints that are called in about it on an individual basis and handle them at the lowest level possible, which a lot of times is a phone call," Williams told the Cadillac News in an emal Friday.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said there would be liability concerns if a prosecutor or sheriff were to publicly declare they would not enforce the stay-at-home order.
"I spend much of my day and night fielding calls about the executive orders," Elmore said in an email. "Most people really just want permission to violate them."
That's not something Elmore can do, he said.
"The law, our oath, and our professional rules of ethics do not allow us to give permission," Elmore said. "In 1945, as amended in 2006, our state gave the governor the power to issue these orders. If you want the law changed, talk to legislators. We don’t make the laws, we enforce them. We cannot pick and choose substituting whims for our duty. That is irresponsible."
David Denhouten, Missaukee County's prosecuting attorney, indicated that he prefers a less aggressive approach to businesses accused of violating the order.
"Our office has been attempting to enforce the spirit of that restriction, which we see as preventing groups of people from congregating ... so that, whether that's retail or manufacturing businesses, we have been trying to enforce that," he told commissioners. "So far, fortunately ... we have not had to take legal action against any business. We've sent out warning letters first, and we've been successful in having voluntary compliance."
Complaints have been coming in from both sides, Denhouten said. Individuals have complained that businesses are open when they should be closed while businesses complain that they are being "unncessarily" restricted from operating.
"We certainly don't want to be viewed as taking the position that we're in any way anti-business," Denhouten told commissioners. "I've been speaking personally with business owners, and from an enforcement standpoint, I've been trying to do things to allow them to maintain equipment and what have you" so that businesses can begin normal operations as soon as the stay-home order is lifted.
"We all empathize. This is our hometown too. Our families are going through all the same things," Elmore said.
