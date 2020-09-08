CADILLAC — A 71-year-old Selma Township man was found early Sunday morning cold and unconscious after being missing since Saturday afternoon.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office responded to a missing persons report at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had been missing from his home since about 3 p.m. He had left the home for a daily walk in the woods near his home but did not return. Family and friend searched the area but were unable to find him, police said.
The MSP Canine Team was asked to aid in the search and arrived about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. At about 1 a.m., the man was located by the canine team in a heavily wooded area northwest of the residence. He was found unconscious and very cold, police said.
Deputies and troopers wrapped the man in emergency blankets to bring his temperature up and loaded him onto an emergency cot. Deputies and troopers carried the man out of the woods to paramedics who were stationed at the scene. The man was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment, police said.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the man had some underlying health conditions that may have contributed to him becoming disoriented in the woods.
At some point after becoming lost, Taylor said it appears the man laid down on the ground and eventually lost consciousness.
On Monday, Taylor said the man was doing OK following the ordeal.
