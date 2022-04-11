CADILLAC — When it comes to lunch, groceries and errands, and there’s just no way to get out and grab it, you can put it down on Sherri’s List.
As the COVID-19 pandemic became more severe, Sherri McRoberts wanted to provide a service to her community during a time when it’s needed most. Many people in the area began working from home, or simply weren’t comfortable leaving their residence, which inspired her to begin making local deliveries.
“I love helping people, and I just thought, maybe, with the pandemic, so not everybody had to go out and go shopping and stuff, I could do some shopping for people,” McRoberts said. “I just kind of added different things to it, so now the big thing right now is actually working with food deliveries.”
As of right now, McRoberts is the only employee at Sherri’s List, with her husband helping out from time to time. When the medical office she’d been working at since 2006 shut down due to COVID, she knew it was time to try her hand at self-employment.
In addition to delivering for local eateries like food truck MI-strEATS and House of Hunan, McRoberts will also cover grocery shopping, pet sitting and convenience store trips.
“My mission is to make it easier for everyone,” she said. “To put it on our list, so they can check it off from their list.”
Business was slow at the start, but after some time, McRoberts decided to push hard on marketing and promoting her business. Facebook has been a useful tool in putting Sherri’s List on the map, she said, and so far, the community response has been positive.
“I have the Facebook page for Sherri’s List. I share it on my first personal Facebook page. I have Instagram,” she said. “And then Josh with MI-strEATS and his partner Aiden, they’ve been doing posts with Sherri’s List as well on their page, and then I’m able to share it with the local Cadillac page, the Lake City page and the Luther page so far.”
Being in a profession that requires her to sometimes enter people’s homes and businesses, McRoberts said it was important to her to build a positive relationship with her customers. Having two sons in Cadillac Area Public Schools and a husband who coaches a robotics team has allowed her to stay well integrated in the community, which has been helpful in securing trust with locals and business owners.
Right now, the Sherri’s List Facebook page is the main point of communication to coordinate deliveries, but McRoberts said an app is a possibility for the future to add convenience for customers.
“We are actually looking at an app. Brooks Elite Contracting is actually who kinda pushed me and helped get me going on all of this,” she said. “They are a big part of getting me up and running, because they help with my Facebook page.”
When McRoberts gets a call, she has to be ready to move. Although some deliveries can be planned out in advance, most are at a moment’s notice, like a recent House of Hunan delivery to Forest View Elementary. Days that MI-strEATS is parked in the Long Road Distillers lot are usually her busiest, with multiple lunch deliveries all over town.
Pricing for deliveries is currently location based, but McRoberts said Sherri’s List stands out because the cost is less than other services like Grubhub and DoorDash. From her experience speaking with current customers, she learned that other companies will often charge more than the restaurant itself for food items, with service fees and delivery fees added on top.
Looking ahead, McRoberts is hoping to expand on her delivery locations. Potential customers in the Silver Lake area have been in communication with Sherri’s List because of their lack of delivery services, but she doesn’t intend for it to stop there.
“My whole goal for Sherri’s List is to spread out throughout, you know, the different cities and counties and things like that, so we can offer these delivery services of groceries and food deliveries to multiple places,” she said.
The need for deliveries isn’t going away any time soon, McRoberts said, and she’ll be continuing Sherri’s List for many years to come.
More information on Sherri’s List and scheduling deliveries can be found on their Facebook page, or by calling (231) 444-3330.
