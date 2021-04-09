LEROY — Shannon Pylman is known as the type of person who never hesitates to offer a helping hand to those in need.
"My wife's a giver," said Shannon's husband, Mike. "She's loved by a lot of people."
Shannon is used to being the one to provide assistance to others, but on March 1, the tables were turned when she suffered a right-hemisphere stroke that left her with no mobility on the left side of her body.
Mike said Shannon was at work when she had the stroke. He said she remembers having trouble picking up a cup of coffee; soon after, she fell down.
After she was taken to the hospital, doctors told Mike that Shannon's brain was swelling and they either had to remove a part of her skull to prevent hemorrhaging or wait it out in the off chance the swelling subsided. Since waiting it out increased the risk of certain complications, Mike said they decided to take the proactive approach and remove the skull ahead of the swelling.
Doctors disagree on the particulars but Mike said they've been told that the general consensus is that the stroke was caused by a blood clot that migrated to the brain.
"There was no warning at all ... you don't think it's going to happen to you," Mike said. "All we can do is empathize with her because we don't know what she's going through. It's tough to be humbled like this."
Before the stroke, Shannon led a very healthy lifestyle — eating well and exercising regularly.
"She worked out five to six days a week," Mike said. "She recently put on 15 pounds of lean muscle."
Mandy Mohr, Shannon's co-worker at the Ice Mountain Spring Water plant in Stanwood, said people were shocked to hear about the stroke.
"Everybody at work was like, 'she's the fittest person we know,'" Mohr said.
While the stroke devastated Shannon physically, Mike said her personality and intellect were largely untouched.
"It did slow things down somewhat but her reasoning skills are still good," Mike said. "She's still her same spunky, tenacious self. That's a good thing."
Mike said doctors are optimistic about Shannon's prognosis moving forward, since she's young — 42 years old — and was in good health before the stroke.
It's hard to say how much function she'll regain on the left side of her body but Mike said they've been told that much of the progress an individual makes is dictated by their determination and state of mind.
For Shannon, that's good news.
"She's such a strong-willed woman," Mike said. "Three weeks ago, she was only able to stand up for five seconds at a time. Now, she can walk with a cane. She's progressing at an amazing rate but compared to what we're used to in our day-to-day lives, it's a snail's pace. It's going to be a long road ahead."
Thanks to an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community, Mike said he was able to stay with Shannon at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital for the majority of time she was there. He said they've also not had to spend a dime of their own money since the stroke, although with medical bills on the way, Mike said there will be some financial stress but that's a secondary concern at this time.
The first priority was getting Shannon home by April 6, which was their daughter's 15th birthday and her first high school softball game.
"We were made whole last night," said Mike, who returned with Shannon to their LeRoy home on Tuesday.
Shannon still needs help getting from place to place within the house but she's able to do many things herself, including getting dressed and using the bathroom.
That being said, it's been a big adjustment, Mike said.
To help the family get through this period, Shannon's friend, Mandy Mohr, has organized a benefit event this Saturday, April 10, at the LeRoy Ball Fields near the intersection of Pomeroy and Gilbert streets.
"We are hosting a cornhole tournament, live and silent auction, theme basket raffle, concessions, and a bake sale," Mohr said. "Shannon is an inspiration to so many, with her community rallying behind her every baby step of the way."
Mike said Mohr told them something to the effect of, "you're getting a benefit whether you like it or not," which is precisely the sort of thing Shannon would say to someone in need.
"We're so grateful," Mike said. "We'd like to say 'thank you' to everybody for their help, thoughts and prayers, and a big thank you to Mandy."
Schedule of events
• Noon — Cornhole registration begins.
• 1 p.m. — Tournament begins. Beer City Cornhole League is hosting the tournament. Cost is $40 for team entry fee. First place winner receives two sets of cornhole boards. Second place receives pro series bag and third place receives swag prizes.
• 2:30 p.m. — Live auction begins; theme basket winners will be drawn immediately following the live auction. Silent auction will end and winners will be announced once all theme baskets are awarded.
Due to the risk of coronavirus exposure, Mike said Shannon will unfortunately not be able to attend the benefit.
