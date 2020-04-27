CADILLAC — Cathy Best wants you to be in on a secret.
As the Harbor View Apartments Service Coordinator, Cathy is inviting the public to help celebrate the 100th birthday of resident Gertrude Boven on May 4. Gertrude does not want anything special done to commemorate the significant event and the event is going to be a surprise.
Since Gertrude is an avid reader of the Cadillac News, this story couldn't be placed in the paper, but Gertrude is not one to go to the internet or social media for anything.
For that reason, Cathy thought it might be helpful to let the community know about Gertrude's milestone via the paper's website and social media. She also plans to post some information about the surprise event on the apartment's Facebook page.
"She doesn't want a lot of recognition, but we are thinking its 100 years and you need something," Cathy said. "The plan is to have people be out in the parking lot. I have contacted the police and fire departments to have cars and trucks over here."
Where the public comes in is simple. Cathy said the hope is they can decorate their vehicles and park in the Harbor View Apartment lot at noon on May 4. Cathy said she plans to keep Gertrude "busy" and around noon she will take her back to her room and have her go to her balcony on the third floor that overlooks the parking lot.
From there, the people in attendance can wish her a happy birthday.
"That way, she can see everyone and she can waive from her porch like a princess," Cathy said.
With the current pandemic, Cathy said people who choose to attend are to remain in their vehicles and not get out. There may be some apartment residents who are in the parking lot because they don't have a vehicle, but everyone else should remain inside their vehicles. If the parking lot fills up, Cathy said the overflow will have to park on Holly Road.
"She is very down to earth person. Very common sense oriented," Cathy said. "She likes, what she likes. She grew up on a farm and her family was big farmers in the Marion area."
Anyone interested in helping to surprise Gertrude should come to the apartment's parking lot between 11:30-11:55 a.m. May 4 and remain in their vehicles. The apartments are located at 329 South St.
