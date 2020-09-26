CADILLAC - Brad Marine, a highly regarded City of Cadillac employee, has stage 4 colon cancer that has spread to his liver.
As the news spread through Cadillac and McBain there were audible gasps of disbelief. Marine is a strong, robust 43-year-old.
His life changed over the weekend of Sept. 12 and the family has been open about sharing the story. But Marine is emphatic about one thing — he doesn't want anyone to feel bad for him.
Instead, Marine and his wife Emilie are sharing his story to bring awareness to colon cancer. And to share their gratitude for the outpouring of support and love they have received from friends and co-workers.
Two weekends ago...
Here's how fast life changed for Marine, the assistant operations manager for the DPW, City of Cadillac.
On Saturday, Sept. 12 he felt a little dizzy but shook it off. On Sunday he had blurred vision. When he woke up Monday his condition had worsened. Emilie drove him to see a doctor where he had blood tests. Later that afternoon Marine was called back to the hospital for an emergency blood transfusion and more tests. Soon the family had a shocking diagnosis.
"My husband has been walking around for who-knows-how-long with stage 4 colon cancer that has spread to his liver," said Emilie. "He was feeling and looking fine."
"I've known Gabe since sixth grade," said Ken Payne, the city's DPW operations manager. "Now we work together. I absolutely didn't know anything was coming. It knocked the wind out of everyone's sails when they heard this. But he's by far one of the toughest individuals we know."
Gabe grew up in Cadillac and has worked as a city firefighter and an ER technician for Munson Hospital Cadillac.
Emilie is from McBain and met her future husband when she was a hairdresser and he was a client. Now she's a nurse and was working at the hospital until being laid off last winter.
"He has connections everywhere," she said. "And so do I. When we were in the hospital we knew everyone."
Marine's tumor has been removed and the colon was resectioned. The couple has an appointment with an oncologist for further treatment. They are hopeful and optimistic. They have met families with survivors with this same diagnosis.
Friends jump into action
Emilie's Facebook photo showcases a huge prayer circle...people holding hands with heads bowed. That group of about 36 showed up at their home to finish a job weighing on Gabe's mind — getting the wood cut and split for the winter.
They arrived with coffee and doughnuts, five wood splitters, two tractors, two four-wheelers, a golf cart and a wheelbarrow.
"Basically everybody checked their titles and all of their differences at the road," said Payne. "We were all there for Gabe and their family (Ella, Piper, and Emmitt). We had one common goal and that was nice to see. It was just a huge group of friends."
"Several people have been reaching out to me, wanting to know what they can do as a group," Payne said "So we came up with this idea and Joe's tree service donated a truckload of logs as well."
By the end of the day the shed was packed with several rows of stacked wood in reserve.
They also fixed the furnace, cleaned the chimney and replaced the back door.
"This workday was a surprise for Gabe," Emilie said. "The biggest thing on his mind was this woodpile. He's been chipping away at it all summer long and he was working on that when he became ill ... what this has meant to us, it's just really good to know that so many people out there care for our family. Ken texts me daily to see if I need anything."
"I drive by their place on my way home and I pray to God he can beat this monster," said family friend PK Harrison. "He has so much to live for and so many praying for him."
Marine said there are two sayings that are helping him stay strong.
"My biggest thing that I've always held close is to do unto others what you want done to you ... and to forgive yourself and others on the same regards."
He also has memorized a saying by Mahatma Gandhi, "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.