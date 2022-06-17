REED CITY — A Marion man already facing felonious assault for his alleged part in a May shooting also is facing drug-related offenses stemming from the same incident.
Dale Ervin Orvis faced charges recently in Osceola County’s 77th District Court, including delivery of cocaine and maintaining a drug house for his connection with an incident on May 15 in Marion, according to Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac. If convicted of the cocaine-related offense, Orvis faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines. He also faces up to two years in prison on the other offense.
In May, Orvis was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 16-gauge shotgun, for his connection with the same May 15 incident. If convicted of felonious assault, Orvis faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Orvis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Monday, May 16, the Michigan State Police reported that At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15, troopers from the Mount Pleasant MSP Post were sent to the shooting that occurred on Main Street in Marion. Police said the victim, Gabriel Charles Richards of Marion, was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with undisclosed injuries, while Orvis was lodged in the Osceola County Jail pending arraignment.
Badovinac said at the time of the felonious assault arraignment, the case was believed to be drug-related and Richards was shot with the shotgun using shells containing birdshot. Badovinac also gave a few more details and said it is believed the incident stemmed from an alleged drug transaction between Orvis and Richards that went awry.
He also said the drug involved was cocaine and Richards was shot in the front part of his body in the chest and stomach area.
“It was alleged the victim (Richards) was the buyer and Orvis was the alleged shooter,” Badovinac said in May. “There is potential for additional charges related to the drugs. We are waiting for further police reports before any additional charges are filed.”
On Thursday, Badovinac said that is still the case, but Richards has not been arraigned on any charges in district court related to the May 15 incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.