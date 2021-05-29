CADILLAC — Adam Zawacki told Judge Melissa Ransom he planned to fight the criminal case against him to the very end.
Zawacki, 32, made the statement to Ransom as part of his comments regarding bond, stating that he'd always showed up to court on time before.
Zawacki was arraigned through Missaukee County Friday after being arrested Wednesday in Wexford County. Zawacki was arrested following an incident at the Vacation Lane rentals on M-55 east of the Cherry Grove Events Center. His case was moved to Missaukee County after the judge in Wexford County recused herself due to a conflict.
Police were called to the location shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired. Multiple departments went to the scene; a press release from the MSP said a 63-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, all from Cadillac, were fighting with a 32-year-old Cadillac man over a 9mm handgun and that the 32-year-old man was pinned down when they arrived. Police said the handgun was discharged several times during the scuffle.
Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Johanna Carey described it a different way during the arraignment via Zoom on Friday.
Carey said Zawacki allegedly threatened to shoot the victim in the temple and that the victim tried to get the gun away from him. Carey said Zawacki discharged the gun 11 times in a confined space.
"It took several people to fight him off," Carey said. "It's a miracle, frankly, that nobody was killed or injured."
Carey asked for $100,000 bond and Judge Ransom agreed.
"We have an extremely serious public safety concern," Ransom said, citing both the allegations against Zawacki and previous convictions.
Zawacki is now charged with weapons firearm discharged from a vehicle, a felony; a weapons carrying concealed, a felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, also known as felonious assault; weapons felony firearm; police officer assaulting, resisting, or obstructing, also a felony; weapons firearm reckless use, a misdemeanor; weapons firearm brandishing in public, a misdemeanor. There is also a habitual offender second offense notice attached to the felonies. The weapons firearm discharged from a vehicle charge carries the lengthiest penalty, up to 10 years in prison.
