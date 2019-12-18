CADILLAC — Nearly a dozen police vehicles were parked out in front of Meijer this past Monday evening. However, they were not there to apprehend anyone. They were there for “Shop with a Cop.‘
Sgt. Nick Bertram says that he started “Shop with a Cop‘ in Cadillac four years ago. The program gives students from the area a chance to go Christmas shopping with officers. He explains that there is a “certain kind of climate that he wants to inspire,‘ and that it’s so important for kids to have positive interactions with law enforcement.
This year, Meijer donated a total of $2,000 to 16 students from Cadillac’s four different elementary schools. The numbers “worked out‘ says Bertram, as 16 officers were able to participate this year as well. Meijer’s toy section was replete with officers in uniform as they helped students pick out the best gifts for their families.
Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority provided transportation for students to and from Meijer, and B.C. Pizza donated pizzas for students to enjoy after they finished shopping. Bertram said that spouses of officers were present as well to assist with the program. Students did not leave with unwrapped gifts. Volunteers from Disabled American Veterans wrapped the gifts so that students could leave fully prepared for Christmas day.
