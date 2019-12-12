CADILLAC — Police, firefighters, and nurses gathered at Walmart this past Wednesday to shop with local students in this year’s “Shop with a Hero.‘
Store manager Conny Sinka introduced “Shop with a Hero‘ to Cadillac’s Walmart last year. This year saw even more participation than last, with 35 students this year. Students from Cadillac Area Public Schools were selected from each elementary school and Mackinaw Trail Middle School. Each student received a $100 gift card to Christmas shop for their families. Each student received a full holiday basket as well.
Heroes paired up with students to help them pick out Christmas gifts for each of their family members. When the students were all done shopping, volunteers helped them wrap their gifts. Hot chocolate and cookies were available for students throughout the event, and Santa was on the premises to greet students as well.
Student Jason K. explains that this is his fourth year participating. Jason recently moved from Gaylord, and the Walmart there has sponsored the “Shop with a Hero‘ event for several years. Jason says “It’s really fun‘ and that this year’s event was the best one yet.
Student Marley Z. also agreed that he was enjoying the event. He shopped with Cadillac firefighter Dale Hall who participated in this event last year as well. Hall helped Marley find the best toys for his siblings, and they filled their cart with Pokemon toys, action figures, and other gifts.
Walmart vision center manager and event organizer Christi Anderson explained that it is so important to give children the opportunity to interact with police and other heroes in the community in a positive context. Crystal Cole, another event organizer, explained that anyone interested in contributing to next year’s “Shop with a Hero‘ can reach out to Cadillac Public Schools for information about how to donate.
