Short film featuring local actors, producer now available to watch

CADILLAC — A short film produced by and starring people from the Cadillac area is now available to watch on Youtube.
In November, Tustin native Dan Belleville produced "Twisted Vines" for the Four Points Film Project contest. Helping Belleville as actors on this project were several folks from this area: they included Cadillac residents Lacey McMahon and Elizabeth Pechota, and Evart resident John Joyce.
Teams from around the country submitted films in the contest, which required crews to envision, write, record and edit their pieces all within a strict timeframe.
Belleville is a musician who has some experience with contests similar to the Four Points Film Project, including the 48 Hour Film Project. He also composes music for an art show called “Your Brush with Nature" that was picked up last year by Amazon Prime.
Teams were assigned genres at random, including western, silent film, period piece, musical, dark comedy, holiday film, action film and family film, to name a few.
Belleville’s team was assigned two genres from which they could choose for their project: horror or discrimination.
“We picked horror but it’s more of a psychological thriller/phobia movie," Belleville told the Cadillac News in the midst of filming in November. “The script is still a little rough but has better possibilities compared to a horror movie where everyone is just bleeding to death."
In November, Belleville said the film wouldn't be available for the public to view until after they received feedback from the Four Points Film Project judging team sometime in December. Recently, Belleville received word that they weren't chosen for any of the awards.
To see the film, which is a little over eight minutes long, go to Youtube and type "GO Great Lakes Productions-Twisted Vines."
