CADILLAC — The first draft of the Cadillac zoning map overhaul was introduced to the community on Tuesday at the new city well field headquarters on 44 Road, to mixed reviews from those in attendance.
While the overhaul contains a lot of changes to various aspects of city zoning policy, most of the questions asked and feedback given during the meeting pertained to short-term rentals, which isn’t much of a surprise, given that this issue has come up frequently during recent city council meetings.
Resident and former Cadillac community development director Jerry Adams assisted current Community Development Director John Wallace with developing a short-term rental policy and spoke during the forum, which was attended by around 70 people.
In coming up with the new policy, Adams said they looked at a number of nearby communities to see how they handle short-term rentals, in addition to considering the types of uses already present in various parts of the city to determine where they would be most appropriate.
Roughly speaking, the new zoning map would permit the operation of short-term rentals in areas where they already are allowed under the current interpretation of the city’s zoning map, including the downtown area and Cadillac West.
If approved as proposed, however, short-term rentals would be permitted in a larger section of the downtown area, along contiguous Mitchell Street properties as far north as Thirteenth Street, and as far south as Marble Street. In Cadillac West, the areas where short-term rentals are permitted would remain the same.
“They just seemed to fit in those districts,” said Adams, who added that by comparison to the other cities they looked at, the proposed short-term rental policy in Cadillac is more conservative.
“It’s a little more stringent than what others are doing,” he said.
The city’s proposed short-term rental policy includes provisions requiring inspections of the properties, timely response from management to address potential problems that might arise, a prohibition on gatherings of people that aren’t registered occupants of the rental, a prohibition on lawn parking at the properties, and a bedroom occupancy limit of two renters.
Many in attendance at the public forum were particularly interested in how the city planned to enforce the proposed ordinance.
A number of people spoke about the frustration they’ve experienced in dealing with short-term rentals in their neighborhood, in violation of the current and proposed ordinance.
Several Sunnyside Drive residents spoke out, including Mike Williams, Steve Williams, Andy Cook, Andy Van Alst and others, and they all told stories about how short-term rentals have negatively affected their neighborhood, and how little has been done to stop them from operating.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the first step to dealing with a violation is informing the city about it. The next step would be for the city to notify the homeowner about the violation and inform them to stop. The final step would be for an official complaint to be filed by someone who is willing to go on the record and provide information about what is going on at the property, which the city would use to sue the violator in court.
Some in attendance questioned why residents would have to be so directly involved in legal proceedings in order for the city to simply enforce its own zoning ordinance.
City attorney Laura Genovich replied that in order for a case to be successfully argued in court, they would need to have specific evidence. She elaborated on Peccia’s answer by adding that oftentimes, a “formal demand letter” from a law firm is enough to persuade a violator to come into compliance. If that’s not enough, however, she said they have other options, including seeking an order from the court demanding the property not be used in this way.
Such a directive might sound trivial to some, but Genovich said a violator not heeding a court order can lead to jail time, even in cases involving a zoning violation.
Others who spoke at the forum said they didn’t like short-term rental districts being located so close to residential areas in the proposed zoning map.
Lorri King commented that there are condos and other properties in these neighborhoods that strictly prohibit short-term renting, and to allow this use adjacent to them was concerning to her.
She added that with housing shortages already a problem in Cadillac, creating more short-term rental space could take even more homes off the market for potential residents.
During the forum, attendees were asked to place pins in the zoning map indicating areas where they think short-term rentals are appropriate and not appropriate. They also were invited to provide feedback through comment cards they could drop in boxes.
While most of the feedback was critical in regard to short-term rentals, there were in a few in attendance who said they believed such properties could be a benefit to Cadillac.
Bob Durant said short-term rentals help the city economically, and added that the crucial thing is that they be regulated per a policy such as the one being constructed by the city.
“Let’s keep Cadillac advancing, advancing, advancing,” Durant said.
Peccia reiterated several times during the meeting that this was the beginning of the zoning overhaul process, and a lot could change between now and when the Cadillac City Council eventually discusses and approves the map.
This process could include one or more additional public forums like the one held Tuesday, before the map is presented to the Cadillac Planning Commission for consideration — something he estimated could happen by this summer.
Contingent on how many additional meetings they may need to hold in order to collect public feedback, Peccia said it’s possible the new zoning could be approved by council as soon as this fall.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for more details about the proposed zoning changes, including those unrelated to short-term rentals.
