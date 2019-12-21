Shot fired by officer during meth incident in Haring Township

CADILLAC —An officer discharged a weapon during a short pursuit following an alleged drug deal Thursday night.
A Grand Rapids-area man is accused of selling two ounces of methamphetamine to undercover detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) in Haring Township at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday night.
The incident began on East 34 Road in Haring Township in the parking lot of a business, TNT said.
TNT says Andrew Drew Johnson, 33, of Jenison came to Cadillac from the Grand Rapids area, sold the drugs, then tried to elude the troopers that subsequently attempted to pull him over. At some point, somebody tossed the "buy money" out of the vehicle.
An officer fired a shot but nobody was struck by the round.
The discharge of a weapon and other aspects of the incident are still under investigation, according to public information officer Lt. Derrick Carroll. Michigan State Police are not trained to fire warning shots, Carroll said. The round missed.
The gunshot did not occur "where anybody was in danger," Carroll said.
TNT says they were able to stop the vehicle Johnson was driving, a late model Jeep Cherokee, using a "precision immobilization technique" at low speeds that cause the suspect's vehicle to spin and the driver to lose control. Troopers found a stolen handgun inside the vehicle.
Two other people were with Johnson, a 33-year-old male from the Grand Rapids area and a 30-year-old female from Grand Rapids. All three were lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
Johnson was charged and arraigned Friday on two counts delivery/manufacture methamphetamine, which is a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $25,000. Johnson was also charged with fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, maintaining a drug house and a habitual fourth offense notice, which is punishable by a life sentence.
However, the charges against Johnson are only accusations. Johnson is innocent unless proven guilty in court, and it is the prosecution that bears the responsibility of proving guilt.
The other male, whose name was not released by TNT, is being held on charges from another jurisdiction. The female was released "pending further investigation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.