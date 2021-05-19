Shots fired during Osceola County robbery

REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery involving gunfire and resulted in vehicle stop sticks being utilized.
In a press release by the sheriff's office, Osceola County deputies were dispatched to LeRoy Township on May 16 to assist the Lake County Sheriff's Office in finding a stolen vehicle. While en route, Osceola County deputies learned a LeRoy Township resident called 911 to report they had been robbed at gunpoint, according to the release.
Police said the resident told the dispatcher the suspect demanded the keys to his vehicle. During an altercation, police said several shots were fired, but it was not clear in the press release if it was the suspect or the robbery victim who did the shooting. A short time after the robbery phone call, police said a citizen observed the stolen vehicle and reported its location to 911.
Stop sticks were utilized during the pursuit of the suspect and the stolen vehicle was disabled, according to police. The incident remains under investigation and not other information was released Tuesday afternoon.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Big Rapids Public Safety, Mecosta County Posse, Reed City Fire Department, LeRoy Township Fire Department, Mecosta County EMS, and Meceola Central Dispatch.
