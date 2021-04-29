CADILLAC — Though health officials have spent the past several months talking up the safety and efficacy, even among healthcare workers, the percentage of people getting vaccinated isn't 100%.
It's high; about 87.5% of Munson Healthcare doctors had been vaccinated, the healthcare system reported during an April 20 press conference.
Employers are leaving the decision of whether to get vaccinated up to the employees.
When vaccines first became available in December 2020, it didn't make sense for Munson or other employers to require vaccination. There just wasn't enough vaccine available.
There were also legal considerations because the vaccines have emergency use authorization; they haven't been fully authorized by the FDA and mandating their use might not fly.
"Until those things get ironed out, we really are just working on using the data and the science, and strongly encouraging our employees to vaccinate," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine, during a press conference earlier in April. "We have a much higher rate of vaccination among our health care providers than we do in the general population."
Other area employers are similarly leaving vaccination ultimately up to the employees themselves.
Some are arranging vaccine clinics at the workplace or making other arrangements to help employees get vaccinated.
Consumers Energy told the Cadillac News that the company is not requiring employees to get vaccinated or tracking those that do. But Consumers is trying to make things easy on employees, providing opportunities for employees to ask experts about the vaccine and working with Meijer to offer vaccinations.
"While we have not provided financial or other incentives to employees, Consumers Energy does believe that getting a large number of employees vaccinated is a key to returning to more 'normal' activities at work and with our families," said Roger Morgenstern, senior public information director. "We are providing information to all of our employees, asking them to make an informed choice. Consumers Energy does make accommodations for employees who are scheduled to get vaccinated during their workday."
Groupe Beneteau arranged an on-site vaccine clinic but have not offered incentives, Kelly Cater, director of human resources, North America told the Cadillac News.
Hosting vaccine clinics is part of the strategy from Cadillac Area Pubic Schools as well.
"We scheduled staff in multiple locations throughout Northern Michigan in coordination with area school districts and the health department. We continue to provide information about the availability of vaccines and how to schedule vaccinations," said Superintendent Jen Brown. "We have also volunteered to be a site for future vaccination clinics."
At Rexair, general foreman Tim Payne said the company is "encouraging our employees to get vaccinated. We are leaving the final decision up to the individual."
In turn, the state government is encouraging employers to encourage vaccination.
Following last week's governor's breakfast hosted by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the goal remains to vaccinate 70% of the state.
"I been talking to a lot of employers across the state. I know that many are taking, you know, very creative and different tacks to encourage their workforce to get vaccinated because all know that that is a critical component to our economic rebound," Gov. Whitmer said.
