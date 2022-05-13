LAKE CITY — Several Lake City residents voiced their opinions about the city’s stance against allowing golf carts during a city council meeting recently.
Back in March, the Lake City Council voted to abide by the state law against allowing golf carts on public roads.
According to state law, golf carts are not allowed to be operated on streets or highways. However, cities with populations of fewer than 30,000 residents could pass a resolution allowing golf carts to be operated on city streets.
The law would still prohibit golf carts from being driven on state highways or a street with a speed limit of more than 30 miles per hour. Drivers would be allowed to briefly cross such roads while driving through the city.
Due to liability, enforcement and safety concerns, Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said the city decided to honor the state law and not allow golf carts.
“You’ve got to have enforcement, and you got to be willing to deal with the liability,” Ardis said in March. “And we’re not interested in that. We don’t want to cost the citizens of this community on liability that we could avoid by just following the state law.”
As a result, many residents have come out to the last two council meetings to voice their disapproval of the city’s decision.
“It’s a way to get around at a very low cost and very slow,” Gary Gremel, a resident who spoke about the issue during public comment.
Like many residents at Monday’s meeting, Gremel said he would use a golf cart to get around town and avoid paying higher gas prices to refuel his truck. Gremel also said he believes allowing golf carts could make the town more tourist-friendly.
While Ardis said he thought the golf cart supporters had legitimate concerns, he said the city is concerned about public safety and liability issues.
“I think the liability and the potential expense of that and the burden put on the community is a lot harder for us to deal with,” Ardis said.
During the meeting, Ardis said if an individual was killed in an accident involving a golf cart, the city would be at risk of a lawsuit. In such a scenario, Ardis said the city would likely have to pass along the cost of a potential lawsuit to the taxpayers.
“It’s not fair to the majority of the people in the community,” Ardis said.
Another concern Ardis discussed was enforcing regulations with golf carts. Since the city doesn’t have its own police force, he said the responsibility would fall onto the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department. Due to the limited number of officers at the sheriff’s department, Ardis said they don’t want to pass that responsibility to them.
Despite the city’s stance on golf carts, residents like Gremel said they would like the city to reconsider.
“It’s only polite to do so,” Gremel said.
