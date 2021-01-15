Should ORVs be allowed on National Forest roads?

CADILLAC — One part revving engine, one part wind-in-the-hair, ORVs, side-by-sides and similar equipment are becoming more popular with Michigan families.
In part, that's due to the opening up of State Forest roads to the vehicles.
In 2018, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources opened 89% of the state's forest roads to ORVs after the state legislature passed Public Act 288 in 2016.
But when the state opened its forest roads to ORVs, the Huron-Manistee National Forest didn't. ORVs—also known as Off-Highway Vehicles—weren't allowed on HMNF roads. That could be about to change.
The HMNF is looking at allowing ORVs on the national forest roads that are already open to highway-legal vehicles.
"What we're proposing is that we change our motor vehicle use designation to include all wheeled vehicles," said Joshua Veal, public affairs officer for the Huron-Manistee National Forest. "We're not looking for big, giant wholesale changes. All the Forest Service is wanting to do is come into alignment with Public Act 288."
That could make things easier on ORV users.
"There's a lot of forest roads on state land that connect to the federal land where forest roads are closed (to ORVs)," said Scott Slavin, a Michigan Department of Natural resources recreational specialist with responsibility for the northwestern Lower Peninsula.
The proposal would not open up national forest roads to ORVs where national forest roads connect to state or county roads that are closed to ORVs. The proposal would also exclude national forest roads where ORV use would pose a public safety concern.
Allowing ORVs on national forest roads would mean more ways for people to enjoy burgeoning off-road recreation.
"This is a positive thing for the ORV sports," Slavin said of the proposal to open national forest roads in Michigan to ORV traffic. "That gives folks that want to ride even more miles of recreational opportunity for sightseeing family enjoyment. We see a lot of families doing this."
It can be hard for road users to know exactly where they are, and people may inadvertently break the rules by unknowingly continuing onto national forest roads that are closed to ORVs when just moments before they were on state roads where the activity is allowed.
"One thing that I would suggest is showing consistency in our public lands in Michigan is a good thing," Slavin said.
There are downsides to opening up roads to ORVs.
As state forest road managers have seen, the additional traffic leads to forest roads wearing out. Slavin said there's been a huge uptick in wear and tear on state forest roads since they opened to ORVs, though there's little hard data available.
"You do see a lot of rutting, a lot of potholes, washboards," as well as sand getting thrown up around banked curves from going fast in an ORV that might not happen with a full-sized vehicle, Slavin said.
And bad actors, too, sometimes take the ORVs truly off-road, leading to resource damage. But most people have been considerate.
"When we talk about some of the issues that we have in our state forest roads because of this program and some of the off-road riding (that) is damaging our resources, those are very, very few people that do that," Slavin said. "A lot of these open roads are enjoyed by families that like to go out riding and go to a lake or river."
The additional wear and tear on state forest roads, however, didn't come with extra money to pay for it.
At the state level, the forest roads opening to ORVs was something of an unfunded mandate. There wasn't extra money in the budget to pay for additional road maintenance.
"We don't have any money for maintenance on forest roads, so they're really not being maintained," Slavi said. "We maintain them as funding allows but we don't have a lot of additional funding for our state forest roads to be maintained. We've just noticed a big uptick in the wear and tear on them since Act 288 was opened up."
If HMNF roads in Michigan open up to ORVs, it's too early to say whether national forest roads would also face a maintenance funding issue.
"We're not approaching that at all right now," said Veal, the Huron-Manistee National Forest public affairs officer. "This is just a proposal to see if we (based on public comment) want to go ahead and change our motor vehicle use designation. We haven't talked about anything like that."
The proposal would make ORV use policy consistent across national forests in Michigan, including Hiawatha and Ottawa in addition to HMNF, though some forest roads would remain closed to ORVs due to local laws.
Around the HMNF, most local counties are open to ORV use.
"Over 75% of the 14 counties that encompass the HMNF have opened their local roadways to legal OHV use," states an explainer from HMNF.
A map of the proposed changes in motor vehicle use on national forest roads shows that much of HMNF in southwestern Wexford County would be accessible by ORV, as would northeastern Lake County.
The forest service is looking for comment on the proposal. To submit comments and to view the map visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/hmnf/home/?cid=FSEPRD867981. The public comment period ends Feb. 5. Veal says the Forest Service will take the public's wishes seriously.
"This is their national forest lands," Veal said. "That's why we're soliciting, and creating this 30-day comment period—to get feedback from the public on what they feel about this motor vehicle use change."
If the public supports the proposal and the forest service goes forward with opening up National Forest Roads to ORVs, the change could happen as soon as spring or early summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.