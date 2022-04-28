CADILLAC — Every child is different in their own way, making every parenting experience unique and full of its own ups and downs. But, when an autism diagnosis is added to the equation, that parenting journey can complicate even more.
The month of April is universally known as Autism Acceptance Month, previously called Autism Awareness Month. Its purpose is to promote public awareness about what autism is, how it can be identified and what can be done as a community to support those who have autism.
From the perspective of a parent with an autistic child, Heather Swartz said dedicating a month to autism acceptance is crucial, because it helps to educate both children and adults on how to approach and interact with autistic individuals.
Swartz has seen the positive and negative sides to living with autism through raising her 10-year-old son, Niko. She identified signs of autism early on in his life and was able to intervene.
“I noticed he was a fast walker, like physically, he was advanced. As a baby, he walked by the time he was 10 months old, but he didn’t have those verbal cues,” Swartz said. “His language skills weren’t there. He didn’t actually start speaking in words that we can understand until he was a month shy of 4 years old.”
After receiving speech therapy at school, Niko has been able to talk like any other kid, although Swartz said he does have a slight speech impediment. Development in that department had been strong, but Niko still lacked in social and communication skills, which led to situations of bullying.
“A kid took scissors to his hair. He was punched. A kid in first grade thought it would be funny to take a handful of mulch and leave a gash on his face that required stitches,” Swartz said. “That’s kids just picking up on the fact that he was socially awkward, and he wanted so bad to make friends.”
Believing that people with autism are not friendly is a misconception that Swartz has heard and faced many times, and she said it simply isn’t true.
“They are, in fact, so friendly, and so full of love,” she said. “But they don’t have the right social skills to make good friendships.”
People with autism often have a lack of understanding about who is their friend and who isn’t, because of their disconnect with social cues.
An example of this in Swartz’s experience was a period of time where another kid on the school bus was hitting Niko. When he came home to his mom, he would call that same student his friend, despite the bullying.
Eventually, without being able to coordinate for Niko to have an Individualized Education Program (IEP), and dealing with ongoing cases of bullying, Swartz felt it was best to begin homeschooling.
Having kindness and compassion for people with autism is what Swartz said should be the biggest takeaway with Autism Acceptance Month. Handling instances of bullying with Niko has shown her that not every child has awareness about what autism is and how their peers who have it should be treated.
It’s also important to Swartz to let others know that autism exists year-round.
“We don’t celebrate autism one month a year in our home, we celebrate autism all year round. It’s a constant,” she said. “That one month is great for the awareness and letting people know, but people need to also understand this is a year-round thing. It’s a year-round for us to have to do it every day.”
Increasing autism education for children in particular is also the focus of parent Michelle Hickerson, who has an almost 4-year-old son named Mason. Hickerson recently had the chance to speak to her daughter’s kindergarten class about what autism is, and she felt it was an important talk to have with that age group.
“I think that’s really important, because kids are mean. So when they see someone different, to really teach your children, that it’s OK to be different,” she said. “More so, if someone’s being different, we need to take the extra time with them, and not get impatient.”
Some of the signs of autism that Hickerson and her husband saw right off the bat with Mason were low pain tolerance, becoming easily frustrated and self-injurious behavior like hitting. His diagnosis was made around 18 months, and Hickerson said he’s made a lot of progress since then.
One thing that was a big help for Mason’s growth was early intervention. If Hickerson hadn’t caught on to his behaviors, she said she can’t imagine where he’d be at now.
Additionally, finding a strong support system in Mason’s school has helped him to make strides with his autism. The family is originally from LeRoy, but recently moved to the Saginaw area where Mason is enrolled in an Applied Behavioral Analysis, or ABA, style program.
“He fully talks, he doesn’t head bang anymore. The most he’ll do is he’ll slap his face now, which still stinks, and we’re working on it, but it’s much better than head banging,” Hickerson said. “So for our family, ABA has been the greatest blessing.”
As a floater sub for the Wexford-Missaukee ISD, Kasey Lilly has seen first hand the impact that an engaging and reliable education program can have on children, teens and adults with autism. She’s also the mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy named Logan.
Being completely nonverbal, Lilly said she and Logan will often face frustrations when it comes to communication. Some days, she has to guess what Logan is trying to tell her, but one method he uses to get his message across is sucking his fingers.
“Depending on what part of the day it is, or what happened right before he started sucking on his fingers, I know like, ‘OK, you’re tired,’ or ‘You must be thirsty,’” she said. “So I, as a parent, I’ve kind of caught on to that.”
Now, Logan uses a Picture Exchange Communication System, which allows him to use visuals to tell Lilly about his wants and needs. Interacting with other educators, parents and students who deal with autism on a daily basis has shown Lilly that every case of autism is different. No two autistic people are going to have the same needs or the same speed of development.
Working in the ISD has also acted as a model for how Lilly can handle situations with Logan in their home.
“I’m shocked to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, why haven’t I thought of doing this before?’” she said. “And so it’s really a blessing, being able to watch these teachers and these parapros just do what they love to do, and I benefit from it so much.”
The ISD’s autism program includes kids of Logan’s age and younger, but it also provides for people in the 18- to 26-year-old range. Lilly said that seeing the success of teen and adult students has given her hope that Logan, too, can succeed as a gets older.
Having a 25-year-old autistic son, also named Logan, local business owner and mother Marla Courtney has been through it all with her son. When Logan was born, Courtney said she had no idea if he’d ever be able to walk or talk like anyone else, but now he lives on his own.
When talking with other parents of autistic children, Courtney said the biggest lesson she shares is to never give up hope.
“Hope is important. Hope is the key to all of it, because my son was never supposed to walk or talk ... but he’s living independently on his own,” she said. “He walks around town. The things that I never thought would happen have happened.”
Second to hope, but just as important, Courtney said, is socialization. Like many other people with autism, Logan has a difficult time picking up on social cues, and it’s caused many misunderstandings throughout his life.
This summer, Courtney plans to host the Cadillac Night Market every Thursday, where Logan will be selling bouquets of flowers to the community and passing along the funds to the After 26 Project. Courtney said she wanted Logan to participate, specifically because of the social opportunities it will bring.
“I really do recommend that, because social skills are so important. I cannot stress this enough, if you want to get a child, or any person that is on the spectrum whatsoever, living out in the world and independently, on their own, like my son does,” she said. “I drill him every day. He’s 25 and I’m 51. It’s never gonna end. Every day, I remind him — be polite.”
Although Logan has his independence, Courtney said there are still struggles today, just as there were when Logan was growing up. There’s a particular essay by Emily Kingsley called “Welcome to Holland” that Courtney said she’s revisited over the years, because of its accuracy in capturing the feelings of being an autistic parent.
The essay makes the comparison that planning for a baby’s arrival is like planning an Italian vacation, in terms of what a couple would expect to see and experience. When the day finally arrives, the couple in the essay actually end up in Holland.
Kingsley said the place isn’t horrible or filthy, just different. Holland is just different than Italy, but not necessarily worse. It acts as a metaphor for an autistic child being different in comparison to a neurotypical child, but not worse.
“They have a special needs kid, and while it’s not where they wanted to be It’s a great place to visit, and it’s a great place to learn. And then, they find that they’re home,” Courtney said. “It’s just so well-worded and so well written. It just nails it, and nails every feeling that you have.”
