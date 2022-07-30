CADILLAC — Friday afternoon, waves of shoppers were seen traveling the sidewalks of Downtown Cadillac as part of the annual event.
For years, Sidewalk Sales has been an event many businesses and patrons looked forward to, but in 2022 it was rebranded as Mitchell Street Market. The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce has taken the lead in rebranding, with promotional help from the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau.
While Mitchell Street Market will be in full swing on Saturday, Cadillac also will host two other events.
Along Harris, State Farm will have a dunk tank set up to gather donations for a 2023 fireworks show in Cadillac. Both the market and dunk tank are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the After 26 Depot concerts also will be taking place across the street at the Cadillac Area Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
