Signal upgrades at Mitchell Street, Boon Road to begin Nov. 1

CADILLAC — A signal upgrade at the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection will help with traffic management but increased safety will come down to the drivers using the roadways, according to Michigan Department of Transportation North Region spokesman James Lake.
“Traffic signals are traffic management devices. They are not safety devices,” he said. “The intersection is only as safe as the drivers’ behavior.”
Beginning on Nov. 1, Lake said MDOT will start the process of upgrading the signals and crosswalks at the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection in Haring Township. The work will require intermittent closures with traffic regulators.
This project includes new traffic signals with left-turn phasing for Mitchell Street traffic, advanced warning sign beacons, pedestrian crosswalk pushbuttons, new sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act standards and new pavement markings. Lake said although the start date is Nov. 1, MDOT construction staff believes major onsite activity won’t start until Nov. 22.
Lake said there also may be several times the project stops and starts activity throughout the contracted work schedule. With the projected end date being June 30, Lake said that is more a result of materials needed than the advancing winter weather.
“More has to do with the lead time for ordering the electrical components. Those can take several months to get and that is more of a factor than the weather,” he said. “This is also packaged with another signal project in Leelanau County. That project is part of the same contract and that is why there is a broad window for completion.”
MDOT evaluates the installation of dedicated left-turn phases at traffic signals on a set of criteria, just as it does when determining if a traffic signal is warranted at an intersection.
Lake said MDOT looks at traffic volumes on all legs of the intersection, turning movements, delays, and crash history, among other things. A green signal for any direction of travel means delay for someone in another direction, so MDOT analyzes data before making a change like this.
“This should help with some of those cases of drivers having difficulty turning left and also cut down on some of the impatience that leads to crashes,” Lake said. “If drivers are not obeying the signal, then there is an opportunity for a crash.”
