It has been a long week.
There was definitely excitement leading up to the Fourth of July holiday but on Wednesday it felt like this week had another Monday. Does anyone else feel that way?
Luckily Rover has had the Cadillac Freedom Festival to pump him back up into the patriotic mood and this weekend Rover has the chance to visit friends in Osceola County at LeRoy Razzasque Days, which is always on the second weekend in July.
Whether you are looking to head out to the Freedom Festival or Razzasque Days, Rover hopes everyone has a safe but enjoyable time this weekend.
As for this week’s questions, Rover got a lot of things that were the City of Cadillac-related. Questions dealt with pickleball courts, tennis courts and street signs.
Remember, if you have a question, you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer to email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564.
Q: When are they going to be done with the pickleball courts by the senior center in Cadillac?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne for this question and nearly all the questions for this week’s Ask Rover section as it fell under his city department’s purview.
As for this question, Payne told Rover earlier this week that the city is waiting for the concrete to cure to allow the paint to stick. Payne said the contractor told the city it should be ready to be painted around the Fourth of July so it should be completed soon if it isn’t by now.
Q: Are the tennis courts at Diggins Hill the property of the city or Cadillac Area Public Schools? Is there any plan to refurbish the courts soon?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover the courts are property of the city. As for the refurbishing, Payne said city crews will be filling cracks soon and possibly as early as next week. He also said the city is looking to get prices on a rebuild of the court.
Q: At the intersection of Leeson Avenue and Division Street in Cadillac on the northeast corner there is a stop sign, but there also are two signs that precede it and obscure the vision of the stop sign. Can the other two signs be moved to make the stop sign more visible?
A: Rover once again reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne, who said the city will take that under advisement, check out the signs and see if there is a need to move the signs.
