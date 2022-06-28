CADILLAC — As the area eases into the summer season, construction at Cadillac Area Public Schools is becoming more noticeable and will continue to as the project moves forward.
Since the end of last month, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said work at the tennis courts is nearly complete. Brown said the final layer of asphalt is scheduled for this week and then it will have to cure for 30 days before the final coating of paint is applied.
With the final layer of asphalt set to be installed, Brown said the project is on track for completion in August just in time for the start of the fall tennis season.
Other work started or accomplished included the removal and installation of new sanitary sewer lines, new concrete foundational walls and the erecting of structural steel for the new high school entrance and cafeteria, according to Brown.
In addition to that, Brown said, roofing is starting to be installed as well as masonry walls, and electrical and plumbing lines are progressing. The footings on the foundations are in place for the two-story addition and mechanical piping and framing in the existing junior high school building are complete. She also said water heaters and storage have been installed.
Brown said starting the week of June 27 crews are scheduled to begin fire suppression work and replacement of the exterior doors will begin in July.
During the next three summers, Brown said there will be ongoing interior renovations of the existing complex including science classrooms, robotics lab, orchestra space and classrooms in the 400 wing. She also said areas with major renovations to the existing complex will happen after the new addition at the former junior high portion of the building is completed. The project remains on schedule.
See CAPS on A-2
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology and a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more.
There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, a new wellness center, a new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, a new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks, and renovated locker rooms.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The current, and first phase, started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase II includes fire suppression, HVAC, orchestra, robotics and science classrooms, and demolition. Summer work will be focused on spaces that are needed for learning during the school year.
Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023.
Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024. Phase IV includes the HVAC and renovations to existing classrooms in the high school, the wellness center, weight room and auxiliary gym locker rooms. The site work also will be phased, beginning this spring with the tennis courts.
The high school project completion is expected in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.