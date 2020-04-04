CADILLAC — Harbingers of warmer days ahead have come out in abundance during the last several weeks.
Last week, in particular, saw temperatures reaching spring-like levels, bringing many Cadillac-area residents out of their homes for some welcome recreation and a break from the monotony of social distancing.
"At least it's not raining," said Chris Woodley, who took a walk with his wife, Vanessa, their children, Desmond, 5, and Colin, 7, and their two dogs Tuesday in Cadillac. Vanessa remarked that it seemed as though a lot of people besides themselves were enjoying the warmup.
Kids set up makeshift skateboard ramps on sidewalks while their parents raked the lawns of dead grasses and leaves, later to be left at the curb for pick up (although for the time being, no yard waste is being picked up as a precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19).
A couple weeks previously, geese could be seen flying over frozen Lake Cadillac on their annual return to the north from their southern vacation homes. This Monday, the Cadillac News deemed both lakes Cadillac and Mitchell free of ice.
Conditions are supposed to get even more pleasant this weekend and into the beginning of next week, with high temperatures expected to hover in the 50s and low 60s Saturday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
