CADILLAC — Those traveling in and around Cadillac West will notice a newly placed banner asking a question — Had enough?
The sign, located out in front of Thirsty’s Elmrest Party Store, was placed there by members of the Silent Observer board. The point of the new traveling banner is simple, according to Silent Observer board member Vance Edwards.
“Our program is to educate the public on providing anonymous tips that lead to arrests in Osceola, Missaukee and Wexford counties. We look for business people and other individuals who are supportive of law enforcement,” he said. “I would say (Thirsty’s owner) Bob Sake is probably the most supportive person we have in the three-county area.”
The new traveling sign was purchased after Silent Observer received a donation from the Rotary Club of Cadillac. With the donation, two new banners with the same message were purchased. The purpose of the Silent Observer is to provide an avenue for the public to provide law enforcement tips regarding alleged crimes without the need of having to get involved or give their name.
Sake, who also has allowed for the Silent Observers trailer to be displayed at his business, said he is more than happy to provide a space for this banner to be placed. He said that even though there is potential for him to lose business to customers who may not be as supportive of law enforcement, he is willing to take that risk.
“We have to take care of each other,” he said.
Edwards said the plan is to move the new banners to different locations within the three-county area that Silent Observer serves every 30 to 45 days. He also said it isn’t out of the question that the banner can be displayed at locations more than once.
In 1990, the Cadillac area had a marked increase in crime and concerned citizens and police were interested in creating a program that would decrease these numbers. On April 1, 1991, the Cadillac Area Silent Observer Program was initiated.
Anyone with knowledge of a person committing a crime or a crime that is going to be committed can call Silent Observer at 779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234. Tips also can be given via the Silent Observer’s website, casotips.com. The tipster remains completely anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could receive up to $5,000.
Silent Observer is run by donations and is a 501(c)3 program.
