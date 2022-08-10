Silent Observer raises funds with sporting goods raffle

CADILLAC — Silent Observer serving Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties is continuing its fundraising efforts with a sporting goods raffle and community event.
As a nonprofit organization, Silent Observer operates solely on donations from the public, grants and fundraising. Cadillac Area Silent Observer President Vance Edwards said support from the community is crucial for crime stopping in its counties of coverage.
“We have no paid staff at all,” Edwards said. “We’ve never had paid staff, ever, so we operate on roughly $8,000 a year on an annual budget, and that pays for our phone lines, or what we call P3 program.”
P3 stands for Police, Public and Private, and represents the organization’s mission to connect law enforcement with the community in an effort to stop crime. Citizens can use Silent Observer’s anonymous tip line to report any possible criminal activity in their neighborhood. If the information provided leads to an arrest, the tipper could receive up to $5,000.
Edwards said tips are reviewed by Cadillac’s Silent Observer board on a monthly basis. Board members include current and retired law enforcement officers, as well as citizens who have ties to law enforcement. Time spent reviewing and following up on tips also goes unpaid.
Raffle tickets are on sale now for $10 each, and all proceeds will be used to financially support the Silent Observer program. A drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 during a full-day fundraising event at Tails-A-Waggin Hunting Preserve in Marion. The event will start at 8 a.m. and end with the announcement of raffle winners at 4 p.m.
Prizes for first, second and third place winners include an R10 Ravin Crossbow (first), an ATI Over-Under 12-Gauge Shotgun (second) and a 450 BM Ruger Rifle (third). Tickets can be found at law enforcement offices across Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties, as well as several local businesses, including Thirsty’s, Pizza Plus, Untamed Archery and The Village Grille.
Edwards and his Silent Observer staff will also be selling tickets out of their community outreach trailer, which is used to spread the word about Silent Observer at special events.
In terms of success rate, Edwards said every four to five tips received leads to an arrest. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards said they received around 33 tips per month, on average. Since the pandemic began, numbers have dwindled to about 10 tips per month. While monetary support is welcomed, Edwards said taking action and calling in tips is just as valuable, if not more so.
“We run real lean, but we’re very effective,” he said. “And our plan is to continue to promote the program, and any way that we can encourage more involvement with receiving anonymous tips is our goal.”
