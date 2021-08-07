KALKASKA — A tip forwarded to the Cadillac Area Silent Observer led to the recent arrest of a Minnesota fugitive wanted for parole absconding and active warrants for alleged sex crimes.
The tip was submitted on June 3 to the Crime Stoppers of Rochester and Olmstead County in Minnesota, which also utilizes the same tip manager as the Silent Observer, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. The silent observer forwarded the information to law enforcement in the region. The tip was turned over to the Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team, police said.
During the next two months, the fugitive team gathered intelligence and conducted surveillance, according to police. On Aug. 3, the fugitive team and MSP Emergency Support Team arrested Thomas James Horton Sr., 59, on a parole absconder warrant for narcotic convictions and an active sex offense warrant. Horton was lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
Silent observer tipsters can be rewarded up to $5,000 for tips leading to arrests.
Since its inception, the silent observer has received more than 4,200 tips and celebrated 1,000 good tips that have directly led to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding crimes they observed is free to contact the silent observer by calling (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the silent observer online at www.casotips.com.
