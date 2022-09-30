MARION — This weekend, a pheasant hunt will help to keep the communities within Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties safe.
On Saturday, the Cadillac Area Silent Observer will hold its annual fundraiser, which includes the pheasant hunt, a raffle and a silent auction. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tails-A-Waggin’ Acres, 18319 50th Ave. in Marion. The cost of the hunt is $100 per person and includes shells and cleaning of any harvested birds.
Cadillac Area Silent Observer President Vance Edwards there are still openings for Saturday’s event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. He said groups of four will be able to hunt with a guide and dog and there will be ample amounts of birds to harvest. In addition to the hunt, the cost includes shells and harvested bird cleaning.
“We are trying to make it a really enjoyable experience on the 400-acre preserve in Marion,” Edwards said. “This is our first attempt at doing this.”
While the pheasant hunt is the main draw to Saturday’s event, Edwards said there also is a silent auction and raffles that people can participate in to help the organization raise funds. There also is the “Coffee with a Cop” going on throughout the entire event.
When it comes to the raffle, prizes for first, second and third place winners include an R10 Ravin Crossbow (first), an ATI Over-Under 12-Gauge Shotgun (second) and a 450 BM Ruger Rifle (third). Tickets are $10.
As a nonprofit organization, Silent Observer operates solely on donations from the public, grants and fundraising. Edwards said there is no cost associated with staffing and the organization operates on a budget of roughly $8,000 a year, which pays for phone lines also known as P3.
P3 stands for Police, Public and Private, and represents the organization’s mission to connect law enforcement with the community to stop crime. Citizens can use Silent Observer’s anonymous tip line to report any possible criminal activity in their neighborhood.
To reserve a hunting reservation for Saturday’s event, prospective hunters are asked to call (231) 590-0533. The Silent Observer Outreach Trailer also will be at the event, which will have program information and a most wanted list for the three counties served by the organization. Food, non-alcoholic beverages and other treats also will be available at the event.
