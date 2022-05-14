CADILLAC — A couple of major road improvement projects may be on the horizon in the city of Cadillac.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council will consider staff recommendations to spend more than $1.2 million to fix sections of Simon and Ayer streets.
Both projects entail the removal and replacement of deteriorating roadway, in addition to watermain upgrades. The Simon Street project also will include upgrades to the sanitary sewer infrastructure, along with curb and gutter work.
City staff have recommended the Ayer Street project be awarded to the lowest of three bidders, Crawford Contracting out of Mount Pleasant, for the amount of $240,529.50. In addition, a 10% contingency is requested for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to unknowns in underground municipal construction, bringing the total recommended award to $264,582.45.
Like Ayer Street, the city received three offers on the Simon Street project. Based on those offers, city staff have recommended that the contract for the project be awarded to the lowest bidder, CJ’s Excavating out of Cadillac, for the amount of $915,735.48. In addition, a 15% contingency is requested for city engineer-approved field changes, bringing the total recommended award to $1,053,095.80.
Funds for both projects are available in the Local Street Fund and the Water and Sewer Fund.
Also on Monday, council will hold public hearings on proposed 3% increases in water and sewer rates.
According to council documents, the rate hikes are necessary to keep up with the cost of maintaining water and sewer infrastructure, complete the city’s new well field off 44 Road and pay for an estimated $918,500 in capital improvement projects (including costs associated with the Ayer and Simon street improvements).
During a budget work session in March, director of finance Owen Roberts commented that small, incremental increases every year are much easier for taxpayers to swallow than big, sudden rate hikes passed less frequently.
This happened a few years ago, when council approved a 10% water rate increase in 2020 followed by a 7.5% increase a year later. For several years prior to that, the city had only approved a few small rate increases, and no increases in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
Also on Monday, council will hold a public hearing for the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
Total budgeted revenues of city-wide operations are projected to be $20.5 million while planned expenditures are $22.1 million. The city is in the red for the year by about $1.6 million, almost exclusively due to the spending down of capital improvement bond proceeds received in 2020, which bled over into the current fiscal year.
Of the $7,721,900 in general fund dollars projected to be spent in fiscal year 2022-2023, funding for police department operations takes up the biggest chunk, at $2,273,000, followed by the fire department at $1,600,900, and public works at $1,106,300.
Other major expenditures include $378,100 for financial services, $368,000 for city clerk/treasurer department, $355,100 for the city complex, $332,300 for the office of the city manager, $397,000 for culture and recreation services, $303,000 for economic development and assistance, $200,000 for legal services, $99,200 for intergovernmental costs, $144,000 for assessing services, $55,000 for legislative costs, $19,000 for code enforcement and $16,000 for election services.
Council on Monday also will consider a request from Eli Hoffert, the owner of property at the corner of Mitchell Street and Pine Street, to use a portion of property near the Chestnut Street Boat Launch to operate a new rental business of kayaks, paddle boards, bicycles and paddle boats.
According to council documents, Hoffert’s intent would be to temporarily store some of his inventory on-site in a secured device that would also have a temporary sign affixed to it or adjacent that advertises the business.
This activity would be a pilot project for one year, which would enable Hoffert to gauge the demand for this new recreational activity in downtown Cadillac and also provide the city the opportunity to evaluate this type of use along the shoreline.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
