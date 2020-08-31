CADILLAC — The lead up to the start of school has always been one of Judy Simons’ favorite times of the year as a teacher.
It only seems fitting that the first day of the new school year also marks the end of her teaching career. For 38 years, Simons has taught elementary students with 34 of those years at Forest View Elementary. Although she entertained thoughts of returning for at least some of the 2020-21 school year, she ultimately decided instead to retire.
“I was going to go for a couple of months. I felt I didn’t have closure when we left in March. At the time, I didn’t know I wasn’t going to see those kids again,‘ Simons said. “When things didn’t improve over the summer I said, ‘why am I doing this?’ So in mid-summer, I decided this was good.‘
Simons said she picked Sept. 1 as her date to end her career because she felt that was the best day. Leading up to school, Simons has been at the elementary helping out other teachers do whatever they needed help with since she didn’t have a classroom.
The Mount Pleasant native graduated from Central Michigan University in December 1980 and at the time there weren’t a lot of teaching jobs to be had. Though the job market wasn’t ideal for teaching, she knew early on in her college career she wanted to become a teacher.
Like many college students, Simons started her college career thinking she wanted to take one path only to change her mind. She started taking business classes but found that she didn’t have a passion for that. Although the outlook for jobs wasn’t great, she quickly found she loved teaching.
After her graduation from CMU, Simons said she worked in an insurance agency office. When she finally got a teaching job it was at a little Catholic school in Remus. She taught there for a few years but knew she wanted to get out of Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant area.
Simons’ brother, the late Jeff McDonald, and his wife Penny were up in Cadillac. She said she saw a teaching position was open so she applied, was interviewed, and eventually was hired. She started teaching at Forest View Elementary in 1986 and remained there until now.
“It is unusual to be in one building for 34 years. For me, I loved Forest View and I can’t say enough good things about it,‘ she said.
It might sound cliche, but Simons said she will miss the interaction with her students the most. Even in retirement, Simons said she loves teaching and if she could just close her door and only concern herself with educating students she would still be teaching.
In 2020, however, that is not possible especially in the era of COVID-19.
As for a memory that will always come to mind when she thinks about her career, Simons said she will always think about when Forest View was named a National Blue Ribbon School. In 2017, Forest View was among 342 Blue Ribbon schools selected, and about 8,500 named since 1982.
The award recognizes performance on state and national assessments. On Michigan’s M-STEP, Forest View proficiency in English language arts at the end of third grade rose from 72.2 to 85.5 in 2017, while English language arts grew from 65.7 to 73.8, both above the state average.
“I got to go to (Washington) D.C. with Matt Brown when we accepted the Blue Ribbon award. I was going through chemo for breast cancer at the time,‘ she said. “That is one thing I will remember.‘
Forest View Elementary Principal Carrie Paulen said although her time with Simons has been short, she feels fortunate to have crossed paths with her. Paulen said when schools were forced to close last spring due to COVID-19, Simons stayed connected with her students via Zoom but also by mailing weekly letters.
“When Memorial Day came and there was no mail service, some students contacted Mrs. Simons worried she had forgotten their weekly letter,‘ Paulen said.
Paulen also said she loved how Simons met the needs of each of her students. She said this was evident by how she would dismiss her students individually and offer each one a hug, a handshake, or a high-five. Whatever they needed, Paulen said Simons would give.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Simons is a special person and someone who was and still remains committed to public education. Brown said Simons was not afraid of a challenge and consistently redefined her teaching to meet the needs of her students.
She also believed in and loved her students like her own children and had high expectations for them, according to Brown.
“Her expertise, mentorship, and positive spirit will be sorely missed in the halls of Forest View. Although we will miss her, we wish her well in retirement,‘ Brown said.
