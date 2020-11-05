CADILLAC — Around the same percentage of people in Wexford County who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 also voted for him on Tuesday, which might not be that surprising to some, but the real difference in this election was the overall turnout.
In 2016, 15,494 votes were cast in Wexford County, while on Tuesday, 18,354 were cast — a difference of 2,860 votes. The percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot Tuesday was 66%, compared to 61% four years earlier.
A similar trend occurred in Missaukee County, where voter turnout improved from 69% in 2016 to 72% this year, which defeated the previous record turnout of 70% set in 2008.
In Osceola County, the number of voters increased from 10,766 four years ago to 12,340 Tuesday.
In 2016, 65% of Wexford voters chose Trump and on Tuesday, 65.9% chose him. The democratic candidate, Joe Biden, received a couple of percentage points more than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 — 31.8% compared to 28.8%.
The presidential voting record in Wexford County over the last 128 years indicates a strong preference for Republican candidates, but there are notable exceptions to that trend.
In the Cadillac News archives are papers dating back to the late 1800s, and while reports are spotty for Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, the voting record for Wexford County is fairly intact.
It turns out voters here have a pretty good track record for choosing who eventually will become president. From 1892 to 2016, Wexford County's rate of successfully choosing the next president has been 65%, which means they've chosen accurately in 21 out of the last 32 elections. In those 32 elections, voters have chosen the Republican candidate 87% of the time.
There have been only five general elections since 1892 when Wexford County voters didn't choose a Republican.
The five instances when Wexford County voters chose a non-Republican candidate were in 1912, 1936, 1944, 1964 and 1996.
In 1912, Wexford voters went with Progressive Party candidate and former president Theodore Roosevelt. In 1936 and 1944, they chose incumbent four-term Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1964, they chose Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson. And in 1996, Wexford voters selected incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton by a narrow majority.
In four of those elections, the non-Republican candidate ended up becoming president, with the exception being Theodore Roosevelt in 1912.
The following is a list of presidential election results in this area during the last 128 years (some of the data may be presented in different metrics, based on how reporters chose to present the data at the time).
• 2020 — In Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, Incumbent President Donald Trump defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden by margins of 4,490, 3,989, 5,714, and 1,658, respectively. Ultimate winner has not yet been determined.
• 2016 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties chose Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by margins of 4,556, 3,821, 4,631 and 1,220, respectively. Ultimate winner was Trump.
• 2012 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose Republican challenger Mitt Romney over incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama by margins of 1,523, 2,391 and 2,159 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Obama.
• 2008 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose Republican John McCain over Democrat Barack Obama by a collective margin of 4,164 votes.
• 2004 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose incumbent Republican candidate George W. Bush over Democratic challenger John Kerry. Bush took 60, 69 and 61 percent of votes in those counties, respectively. Ultimate winner was Bush.
• 2000 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose Republican candidate George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore by margins of 1,876, 2,212 and 1,253 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Bush.
• 1996 — Voters in Wexford and Osceola counties chose incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton over Republican challenger Bob Dole by margins of 537 and 187, respectively. Missaukee County voters chose Dole with a margin of 756 votes. Ultimate winner was Clinton.
• 1992 — Voters in Wexford and Missaukee counties chose incumbent Republican President George H.W. Bush over Democratic challenger Bill Clinton by margins of 42 and 870, respectively. Osceola County chose Clinton with a margin of 80. Ultimate winner was Clinton.
• 1988 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose Republican George H.W. Bush over Democrat Michael Dukakis by margins of 1,576, 1,631 and 2,358 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Bush.
• 1984 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan by margins of 2,356, 2,716 and 5,050, respectively. Ultimate winner was Reagan.
• 1980 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose Republican challenger Ronald Reagan over incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter by margins of 1,541, 1,911 and 1,658. Ultimate winner was Reagan.
• 1976 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose Republican Gerald Ford over Democrat Jimmy Carter by margins of 891, 1,255, and 1,836 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Carter.
• 1972 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon over Democratic challenger George McGovern by margins of 2,173, 1,723 and 2,736 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Nixon.
• 1968 — Voters in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties chose Republican candidate Richard Nixon over Democratic candidate Hubert Humphrey by margins of 1,532, 1,425 and 2,996 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Richard Nixon.
• 1964 — Wexford County voters chose Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson over Republican challenger Barry Goldwater by a margin of 1,398 votes. Missaukee and Osceola voters chose Goldwater by margins of 498 and eight votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Johnson.
• 1960 — Voters in Wexford and Missaukee counties chose Republican candidate Richard Nixon over Democrat John F. Kennedy by margins of 2,465 and 1,914 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Kennedy. No results were printed for Osceola County.
• 1956 — Voters in Wexford and Missaukee counties chose incumbent Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower over Democratic challenger Adlai Stevenson by a margin of 2,448 and 1,616, respectively. Ultimate winner was Eisenhower. No results were printed for Osceola County.
• 1952 — Wexford County voters chose Republican candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower over Democratic challenger Adlai Stevenson by a margin of 3,153 votes. Ultimate winner was Eisenhower. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1948 — Voters in Wexford and Missaukee counties chose Republican candidate Thomas Dewey over Democratic challenger Harry Truman by margins of 1,201 and 992 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Truman. No results were printed for Osceola County.
• 1944 — Voters in Wexford County chose incumbent Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey by a margin of 1,621 votes. Missaukee County chose Dewey by a margin of 1,225 votes. Ultimate winner was Roosevelt. No results were printed for Osceola County.
• 1940 — Voters in Wexford and Missaukee counties chose Republican challenger Wendell Willkie over incumbent Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt by margins of 1,103 and 1,117 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Roosevelt. No results were printed for Osceola County.
• 1936 — Wexford County voters chose incumbent Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt over Republican challenger Alf Landon by a margin of 588 votes. Osceola and Missaukee counties chose Landon by a margin of 1,122 and 346 votes, respectively. Ultimate winner was Roosevelt.
• 1932 — Wexford County voters chose incumbent Republican President Herbert Hoover over Democratic challenger Franklin D. Roosevelt by a margin of 252 votes. Osceola County voters also chose Hoover by a margin of 698 votes. Missaukee County voters chose Roosevelt by a margin of 147 votes. Ultimate winner was Roosevelt.
• 1928 — Wexford County voters chose Republican candidate Herbert Hoover over Democrat Al Smith by a margin of 3,982 votes. Ultimate winner was Hoover. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1924 — Wexford County voters chose Republican Calvin Coolidge over Democratic challenger John Davis by a margin of 3,132 votes. Selma and Antioch townships still hadn't reported. Ultimate winner was Coolidge. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1920 — Wexford County voters chose Republican Warren Harding over Democrat James Cox by a margin of 2,310 votes. Ultimate winner was Harding. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1916 — Wexford County voters chose Republican challenger Charles Hughes over incumbent Democratic President Woodrow Wilson by a margin of 500-600 votes. Ultimate winner was Wilson. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1912 — Wexford County voters chose Progressive Party candidate Theodore Roosevelt over Republican William Howard Taft and Democrat Woodrow Wilson by a margin of 400-500 votes. Missaukee County voters chose Woodrow Wilson by a slight majority over his opponents. Ultimate winner was Wilson. No results were printed for Osceola County.
• 1908 — Wexford County voters chose Republican candidate William Howard Taft over Democratic candidate William Jennings Bryan by a margin of 2,333. Ultimate winner was Taft. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1904 — Wexford County voters chose incumbent Republican President Theodore Roosevelt over Democratic candidate Alton Parker by a margin of 2,043 votes. Ultimate winner was Roosevelt. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1900 — Wexford County voters chose incumbent Republican President William McKinley over Democrat William Jennings Bryan by a margin of 1,450 votes. Ultimate winner was McKinley. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1896 — Wexford County voters chose Republican William McKinley over Democrat William Jennings Bryan. Exact numbers not available in Cadillac News records. Ultimate winner was McKinley. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
• 1892 — Wexford County voters chose Republican Benjamin Harrison over Democrat Grover Cleveland. Exact numbers not available in Cadillac News records. Ultimate winner was Cleveland. No results were printed for Missaukee or Osceola counties.
