CADILLAC — The annual sing-along of Handel's "Messiah" returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
The event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 1 at First Congressional Church of Cadillac. The event is free of charge and open to all.
All singers are invited to participate in nine choruses. Eight soloists will also be performing, accompanied by an orchestral ensemble from the Cadillac Symphony Orchestra and organist Sandy Bode, under the direction of Robert MacCord.
Sing-along books are available.
