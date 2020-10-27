CADILLAC — Kasey Lilly always wanted to provide a good home for her family, but being a single mother of three young children, including a non-verbal autistic son with epilepsy, it's been a rocky road.
Lilly, 33, and her children currently live in a townhouse, which is nice but due to the fact that she is renting, she can't make any modifications or additions to make the home more safe for her son.
Modifications Lilly would like to make include things as simple as adding extra locks to doors and an alarm system to make it more difficult for her son to run out of the house.
Even having a backyard for her kids to play in, or enough space for each to have their own rooms, currently are impossible goals given her financial limitations; Lilly has been employed for several years at a local fast food chain.
To provide a better home for her children, Lilly several months ago began the process of applying for a home through Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity works with families to provide them comfortable and very affordable homes.
Lilly said she's worked very hard paying off debts and improving her credit score — both prerequisites of the Habitat program.
This work has paid off: Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity recently announced that after months of evaluations and interviews, Lilly and her three children were chosen as the 2021 Partner Family.
"Kasey and her three children meet all the criteria to become our next habitat homeowner in Wexford County," reads a press release from Habitat for Humanity. "Kasey along with her family are ready to engage in our program that consists of classes, sweat equity hours and construction activities leading to acquiring a mortgage and becoming a Habitat Homeowner ... we look forward to working with Kasey and her children to fulfil the dream of home ownership."
Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity Director Amy Gibbs said for the 2021 build, they decided to acquire a home they previously built for a past home build recipient in 2007. She said that family recently decided to move out of the area, creating an opportunity for them to repurchase the home at a discounted rate.
The home, located at 230 Robertson St., is very good condition but Gibbs said they still need to complete some minor rehabilitations and repairs before the Lilly family moves in. While much of the work will be done inside the home, Gibbs said they also need to put up a fence in the backyard.
Gibbs said the COVID-19 pandemic complicated their fundraising efforts in the spring and summer, and even put in the jeopardy their 2021 build, which is why it's very fortunate the opportunity arose to repurpose a home that has already been built.
"If we have learned anything from the COVID-19 crisis, it is that our ability to thrive during a shelter-in-place mandate is directly tied to the safety and stability of our housing," reads the Habitat press release. "Problems such as leaky roofs, mold, insufficient insulation, and high rent payments threaten the health, safety, and financial security of families and cause further concern beyond the risk of contracting COVID-19."
Even if they hadn't been chosen as a partner family, Lilly said going through the program has been extremely valuable, teaching her crucial life skills such as how to live within a budget.
"It's such a wonderful program and we've really gotten a lot out of it," Lilly said. "It's above and beyond for us. This is life changing."
Gibbs said they're aiming to have the home completely rehabilitated by spring or early summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.