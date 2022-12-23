Single mother of two receives gift card to purchase new refrigerator

CADILLAC — Life has been a grind these last few years for Cadillac resident Angelica Torres.
While the world was dealing with the pandemic, Torres gave birth to her daughter three months premature at 1.91 pounds. Torres said at the time she was in a difficult relationship and was in a financial wreck.
Before she knew it, Torres was a single mother with two children looking to her for love and support.
“It’s been a rough three years health-wise and homefront-wise and trying to keep up a home for my babies on my own with the help of my mother,” she said.
The situation has been tough on Torres’ mother Pollyanna, too. Pollyanna said the family has come together to help, including assisting her daughter with her house, car and other expenses.
“I couldn’t have done any of that without the support of my family,” Torres said.
One challenge that has still been difficult for the family to overcome is Torres’ aging appliances. Pollyanna said her daughter’s appliances are falling apart like the fridge, which has caused some food to spoil. The appliances are also costing her daughter too much money to run.
“Her energy bill is two and half times what my energy bill is and it should not be that,” Pollyanna said. “She’s got a little tiny house.”
Torres’ family has done what it can to replace those appliances and bring down her energy cost. Pollyanna said they brought her a toaster oven to cook food, but when it comes to larger appliances, things are just too expensive.
“Her dad and I, we’re just unfortunately not in a position to be able to help her, although we spent the whole summer looking at people selling fridges, but it never came to fruition,” she said. “It was hard for me because I’ve never not been able to help my kids in some way.”
That’s when Pollyanna decided to submit a wish to the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign for a new fridge. When the wish was granted by an anonymous group of people from a Cadillac business, Pollyanna said it was unexpected.
“God works in mysterious ways,” she said. “All of this grace comes from him.”
The wish was a surprise to Torres. Pollyanna said she nominated Torres without her knowledge or the knowledge of her husband.
When she received a call from the paper, Torres said she thought they had the wrong number. Now she is very excited to have a new fridge in her home.
“I’m very grateful,” Torres said. “I talked to friends about it still today, and I’m just like, you guys I’m going to get a new freaking fridge.”
One of the anonymous donors said Torres’ story about being a single mother with two children stuck out to them when they decided to grant her wish. Having found it difficult to find people in need, they said the paper’s Christmas campaign has been a great program for finding ways to help the community.
“We’re just really excited and grateful that we can participate and that we were allowed to just help out with funding,” the anonymous donor said. “That’s good enough for us.”
Torres has received a $400 gift card and has purchased a used fridge to replace her current. She said the fridge will help her save on her energy bill dramatically and preserve her food longer.
“Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart and Merry Christmas,” Torres said.
