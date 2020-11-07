LAKE CITY — A 15-year-old Lake City teen is in critical condition after a vehicle he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night.
The Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post was dispatched to the crash at 9:05 p.m. Thursday on Kelly Road near Forward Road in Reeder Township. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Kelly Road near Forward Road in a Kia SUV when the 15-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, and it left the roadway.
The vehicle skidded into a ditch causing it to overturn several times, according to police. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. Due to his life-threatening injuries, police said the driver was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he is listed in critical condition.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and police said the 15-year-old driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.
MSP troopers were assisted by the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office, Clam Union Township Fire Department, and Missaukee EMS.
