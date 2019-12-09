WELLSTON — Consumers Energy announced the emergency public warning sirens and speaker systems near its Tippy and Hodenpyl hydroelectric generating plants on the Manistee River will be tested on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at about 9:30 a.m.
Sirens are located near Tippy Dam, High Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch, Hodenpyl Dam, and Red Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch.
The test will include a voice message, a 30-second siren and a second voice message. The public does not need to take any action during the tests. The siren systems are tested each August and December.
In an emergency, the sirens would be used only if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at one of the facilities. At that time, anyone on or near the river should evacuate at once to high ground.
Consumers Energy also offered a safety caution to those who visit dams in the winter.
“Ice on a reservoir near a hydroelectric facility is not reliable and should be avoided by snowmobilers, anglers and others,‘ said Bill Schoenlein, Consumers Energy’s executive director of renewable generation.
