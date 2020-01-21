REED CITY — Lana Jarvie is hopeful it was just the weather that kept numbers down at the annual Justice for Janette walk in Reed City on Saturday.
The walk is held to bring awareness of the murder of Janette Roberson, who was killed in the basement of the Gambles Hardware store in downtown Reed City 37 years ago. Roberson is Jarvie’s sister. Jarvie said she is afraid people have forgotten about the murder, or worse, no longer care.
“I don’t think people care,‘ Jarvie said. “It wasn’t their family member; it wasn’t somebody who was a relation; it wasn’t one of their friends. I don’t think they care.
“I think they have forgotten that a vivacious person lost their life very horrifically,‘ Jarvie said. “It boggles my mind that this human being was murdered, and we, family and friends, try to bring awareness, and they don’t care.‘
Friends and family members turned out for the walk, which started at the Reed City depot and then went a couple of blocks for a prayer in front of the store where Roberson was murdered. The walkers then returned to the depot where cookies and hot chocolate were available as well as several newspaper articles and photos on display.
The hope is that people will not forget about the murder, but more so that someone will come forward with that piece of information which will lead to Roberson’s killer.
“Whoever did it or whoever knows who did it, whoever has pertinent information, needs to stop hiding,‘ Jarvie said. “They need to step out of the dark and give information to the police to get this solved.‘
She said the reason for the walk is to bring awareness to the murder.
“It is to raise awareness in the community and communities,‘ she said. “That somebody is out there that committed a horrific crime and to bring tips in for the people who do not want to go to a police station.‘
Jarvie also said she is frustrated by some of the misinformation that is spread on social media. She would like those people to attend a walk to get credible information.
“Instead of wondering about the rumors, come to the walk and find out the truth and get answers,‘ Jarvie said.
Jarvie admitted the weather probably played a factor in the turnout and said she and other organizers of the walk are looking at holding an event in the summer, probably in June.
Details of that event are not finalized yet. Jarvie also said she and the walk organizers are trying to generate funds for a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the Reed City police at (231) 832-3743, Michigan State Police at (989) 773-5951, Michigan State Police Crimestoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).
