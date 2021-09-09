CADILLAC — Six downtown businesses now are part of Cadillac’s Social District, which was formed last year to help bars and restaurants cope with COVID-related occupancy restrictions.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, City Manager Marcus Peccia mentioned that Cadillac was one of the earliest adopters of the social district program, which was created via a state law allowing alcoholic beverages to be sold as take-out items. In other words, you could have a rum-and-Coke, legally, while sitting on a bench along the lake. But the booze will have to have been purchased from a business within the social district. You can’t just take your cooler down to the park.
To comply with the law, communities had to designate a district where people can have drinks out in public; Cadillac chose most of downtown, including both sides of Mitchell Street.
Despite being one of the first adopters of the program, Peccia said for months the city didn’t receive any applications from the dozen or so eligible businesses in the downtown area to be in the district.
Long Road Distillers was the first business to apply to be in the social district and after some solicitation of other businesses by a couple of city officials, five others subsequently applied.
Council member Stephen King was among those who encouraged businesses to apply to be in the district.
King said business owners were both excited about the program and nervous about applying, fearing the bureaucratic red tape that may be involved.
To further incentivize businesses to apply, council on Tuesday waived the city’s $250 application fee until 2022 and also moved to refund Long Road Distillers for the fee they already paid.
King said in addition to worrying about the hassle it would take to apply, many businesses saw the city fee as “another lump” among many financial burdens they already have to deal with. While they won’t have to worry about the city fee, those six businesses still have to pay an annual $250 fee to the Liquor Control Commission to be part of the program.
The six businesses that now are part of the Social District include Long Road Distillers, Clam Lake Beer Company, Hermann’s Cafe and Restaurant, Raven Social, Roaring 20’s Saloon, and Willow Market and Meats.
With six businesses now on board, Peccia said they’ve been in contact with representatives of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, who say they are eager to create a branding and marketing initiative to highlight the district.
