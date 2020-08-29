Six new COVID-19 cases locally

CADILLAC — Confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up locally on Friday, with Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties seeing new cases.
Wexford County had four new cases confirmed via COVID-19 testing, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 82 since the start of the pandemic.
Though more than half of the people to be diagnosed in Wexford County have since recovered, dozens of cases are too new to meet the state's definition of recovery, which is that the patient is still alive a month after getting sick. Moreover, the state's definition of recovery does not address whether someone is truly fully recuperated. It's also not linked to contagiousness.
Generally speaking, someone is considered contagious for COVID-19 for 10 days after testing positive for the virus that causes the disease. In Wexford County, there have been 19 cases confirmed during the 10-day window starting Aug. 19. However, the initial test date or date the person fell sick may fall outside the 10-day window.
For example, state data suggests that Osceola County's most recent confirmed case began on Aug. 20 (that's either when the patient began experiencing symptoms or when an asymptomatic person was tested). By Saturday, the confirmation will still be only a couple of days old, but the patient is unlikely to be contagious since they would have started experiencing symptoms 10 days previously, if at all.
Osceola County had one new case announced on Friday, bringing the total to 68, with 55 recoveries and the one aforementioned confirmed case in the past 10 days. However, there are another eight cases that are considered probable cases. Those people are suspected of having COVID-19 but have not tested positive for the virus at this point.
Wexford County has 18 probable cases.
Missaukee County had its 30th confirmed case on Friday, one more than the previous day. There are another 14 probable cases, 25 recoveries and two cases in the past 10 days.
Lake County remained at 28 confirmed cases, one probable, 15 recoveries and zero cases in the past 10 days.
Zipcode analysis shows that almost all of the new cases in Wexford County are in the Cadillac area. Last week, 41 of Wexford County's cases were in the 49601 zip code; this week, there are 56.
District Health Department No. 10 which has jurisdiction in three of the counties in the Cadillac News's coverage area, told the newspaper on Friday that two of the four new cases were still being investigated but that two of the cases were linked to prior known cases.
Manton and Mesick are the other communities in Wexford County with a reportable number of cases (when there are fewer than five, the health department suppresses the data). Harrietta has not had a case.
McBain and Lake City remain the only communities in Missaukee County to have an identifiable number of cases. In Lake County, only Baldwin has had more than five cases.
In Osceola County, there have been 28 cases in Reed City, 13 in LeRoy, nine in Evart, six in Tustin and five in Marion.
On Friday, the total number of cases in Michigan topped 100,000. Since the pandemic came to Michigan, 100,699 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Of that, more than 72,580 have recovered, while 6,446 people have died. Five have been in the newspaper's coverage area (one in Missaukee and four in Wexford counties).
