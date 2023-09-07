MCBAIN — Being married for 50 or more years is a long time for any couple.
Now imagine being a part of a family where multiple siblings have reached that impressive milestone.
Carol Brunink and her sisters Joey DeRuiter, Marcia Agema, Maxine Quist, Joyce Zuiderveen and Judy Nederhoed are living proof that that’s possible. The six sisters have each been married to their respective spouses for more than 50 years and are showing no signs of slowing down.
“I can honestly say there was not a day that I thought, I don’t want to do this anymore,” Brunink said.
While the sisters are married to different men, their love stories do share some similarities.
All of the sisters attended McBain High School, while their husbands all attended Northern Michigan Christian School.
All of them met their husbands when they were teenagers and weren’t allowed to start dating until they were 16 years old. All but one of them got married to their spouses at or close to the age of 19. Their mother made the food, bridesmaids’ dresses and a wedding dress for each of their weddings.
More importantly, all of them have stuck it out with their husbands and are raising large families with children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren for some.
“I never thought of a number of years, but I never thought that we would not be married either,” Zuiderveen said.
Nederhoed is the oldest of the six sisters and has been married for 56 years to her husband Russ. She said her father owned Don’s Auto Clinic in Cadillac and her soon-to-be husband worked there right out of high school.
The first time Russ asked Nederhoed out on a date, she said no because she already had one for that night. A few weeks later Nederhoed’s father encouraged Russ to try again and this time she said yes.
After dating for three years, the couple got married on January 6, 1967, during a snowstorm in Lucas. Nederhoed said it snowed around five feet that day.
After having their vehicle pushed through the snow to leave their wedding, Nederhoed said she and Russ spent a night in Lake City and a night at each of their parents’ houses before going to Colorado because her husband was in the service.
On the way there, she said their vehicle broke down and her parents sent money to have it fixed. The couple would stay in Colorado for 10 months, marking the first time Nederhoed had been away from her family, she said.
“It was a good thing,” Nederhoed said. “I think we had to rely on each other.”
The couple would return to Michigan and Russ became a partner at the auto clinic. From there, the couple would do lots of traveling, including trips to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes and out of the state with their horses.
Zuiderveen is the second oldest sister and has been married to her husband Dave for 53 years.
Zuiderveen said she and Dave dated for one summer when she was 16 before they broke things off. She said at the time her soon-to-be husband was more daring than her.
“He’s a wonderful guy, but he was braver than me and I was a big chicken,” she said.
Dave would go on to serve in Vietnam and when he got back, Zuiderveen said they started dating again.
“I really can’t tell you why,” she said. “We just kind of connected again. It seemed right at that time. I was either braver or he calmed down, I don’t know.”
The couple got married on April 17, 1970, when Zuiderveen was 21 years old. Like her sister, Zuiderveen had to deal with some icy roads at her wedding, but nothing compared to the snowstorm.
“It’s kind of all a blur,” she said. “It was a really fun day, I remember that.”
The couple went down to Kentucky and Tennessee for their honeymoon because they had never been there before. Despite being down south, she said they couldn’t escape the cold.
“We really wanted to go to the big zoo in Kentucky in Louisville and we had to have a winter jacket because it was an outdoor zoo,” she said.
One of the challenges the couple has faced together was the birth of their youngest daughter. Zuiderveen said her daughter had a heart condition and came close to losing her life.
While they did lean on each other, Zuiderveen said God also played a huge role in getting them through that tough time.
“She had some challenges for her first five or six years, but then after that, she played all the sports and she was probably one of the most aggressive players you’ll ever imagine,” Zuiderveen said.
“You hold your breath when they’re out there but you trust God to take care of them and you got to let them live their lives. You can’t put them in a bubble or you kind of ruin their life.”
Quist is the third oldest sister and has been married to her husband Mearl for 54 years. Their love story begins with a blind date that was set up by Mearl’s cousin.
After getting married on June 20, 1969, in Vogel Center, the couple went to the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin for their honeymoon. They then moved into married housing at Ferris State, so her husband could finish college.
One challenge the couple faced was their move to Grand Rapids for a job. To overcome this, Quist said they built a support system by going camping with other couples. They also make an effort to travel back to Missaukee County to ensure they didn’t miss any family events.
Agema is the third youngest sister and has been married to her husband Gord for 53 years.
Agema said she met her husband at a Bible camp outside of Missaukee County. As many of her sisters did with their husbands, Agema dated hers for three years before getting married on August 21, 1970.
“You’re excited to get married and you’re excited to have all of your family around,” she said. “You’re also nervous something is going to go wrong, but our mother was very calming through the whole thing. She had it under control.”
All of the sisters leaned on their mother during their weddings. Each sister got $500 to fund their wedding and got to keep whatever money they didn’t use.
Agema said if anything was broken and needed fixing, their mother could handle it.
“It would be perfect when she was done,” Agema said.
Traveling and camping was a big part of the couple’s marriage. Agema said now that they’re retired, they’ve been able to take more trips together.
DeRuiter is the second youngest sister and has been married to her husband Bruce for 52 years.
The couple met just before DeRuiter turned 15 at the same Bible camp where Agema met her husband. Since her parents didn’t allow the sisters to date anyone until they were 16, DeRuiter said she and Bruce would meet up downtown at lunchtime to hang out.
The couple got married on August 27, 1971, during a summer heat wave in Cadillac. DeRuiter said the minister who was supposed to marry them had lost track of time in his garden but made it in time to marry them.
“We were twiddling our thumbs wondering if he was going to get there or not, but he did,” she said.
The couple also ran into another hiccup when their vehicle broke down on their way to the Upper Peninsula for their honeymoon. Since then, she said they’ve gotten through any challenges life has thrown at them and always make decisions together.
The most recent sister to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary is Brunink. She has been married to her husband Phil since April 27, 1973.
Their story began when Brunink asked her friend to ask Phil to ask her out.
Whenever the couple went on a date, Brunink said he never dressed in jeans and always washed his car before picking her up.
“He always had dress pants on,” she said. “When I asked him why once, he said because you’re that special.”
After their wedding, the couple went on a short weekend honeymoon to the Call of the Wild Museum in Gaylord. That Monday, Brunink was back home for nursing school.
In their 30s, Brunink said the couple began riding motorcycles together. She said Phil had gone out and purchased his first bike without discussing it with her. The couple did have a rule where they wouldn’t spend more than $100 without talking to each other about it.
Brunink said her husband asked her to go on one ride and if she didn’t enjoy it, he would sell the bike. They have been riding motorcycles ever since.
“It was lots of fun and it has been a good source of enjoyment in our marriage,” she said. “He drives and I sit on the back and read a book.”
Communication has been a huge part of each of the sisters’ marriages. DeRuiter said she and her husband always make decisions together and allow each other to express their different opinions.
Zuiderveen said it’s always good to be willing to apologize and be willing to accept an apology. This helps the couples avoid going to bed mad at each other, Brunink added.
Brunink also said it doesn’t take a lot for her and her husband to be happy. This was something the sisters picked up from their parents, who were married for 47 years before their mother passed away.
“When our kids were little, it was a good week if the bills were paid, we got our groceries and there was enough money left to go to the restaurant and get a dish of ice cream for everybody,” she said.
Zuiderveen said it’s also important to laugh and not to be embarrassed or upset when you’ve made a mistake. Watching their parents, Nederhoed said she and her sisters never saw them mad at each other in front of them.
Family has been a huge part of the sisters’ marriages. Combined, they have 17 children, 51 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with more on the way. Whether given the opportunity, Brunink said they try to spend as time together as possible with everyone’s families.
The sisters will now celebrate their marriages with an open house for family, friends and anyone else who would like to join. Brunink said the event is on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Richland Township Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.
