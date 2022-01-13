REED CITY — Whether they’re a regular Dorothy Hamill or a first-time skater, Reed City residents will soon have the chance to spend their evening at a brand new ice skating rink.
Creating more parks and recreation opportunities has been a popular discussion at recent city council meetings, and many residents suggested bringing a rink back to town. A previous ice rink had been a popular spot in the community back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, City Manager Rich Saladin said, and there was positive reception at the idea of reigniting an old favorite pastime.
As a result of the pandemic, the city had received funding specifically designated for supporting outdoor activities, and Saladin said the ice rink project was a perfect fit. After getting the green light for construction, he located a vendor called Easy Ice Rink. From there, the process moved quicker than anticipated.
“We put the work into it, made a recommendation at our December meeting, and it literally shipped within four days, arrived in the first week of January,” he said. “We put it up on this past Saturday.”
Nearly 25 volunteers arrived to help resurrect the walls of the rink, and the Reed City Fire Department arrived with 15,000 gallons of water to fill the center. Throughout the week, the city has been taking ice samples to track the freezing process. Right now, Saladin said there’s about two and a half to three inches of ice, but their goal is to have four before opening.
A grand opening is being planned, but the date depends on the freezing rate.
Future plans for the rink on the off season are still being considered, but Saladin said the space is primed for a myriad of projects.
“Right now, that spot is adjacent to a parking lot in our downtown area,” he said. “Yoplait and General Mills had been extremely busy three years ago and had lots of contractors...so it’s been kind of this gravelly area now for the past few years.”
If the location is successful for the rink, then Saladin said the plan is to lay down a concrete base for the ice, but for now, it’s more of a test location. Adjacent to this lot is an old movie screen that can be repaired and updated to add another activity to the area. There’s also talk of plans for a splash pad in the near future.
“That’s one of the things that you see in the community, especially in this day and age with COVID and people looking for more things to do outside,” he said. “And one of the biggest impacts we can have in Reed City is to provide opportunities for people to do things outside.”
With Reed City at the crossroads of the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail and the Pere Marquette Rail Trail, Saladin said the addition of these outdoor activities will easily blend with what the city already has to offer.
A social district is also in the works. Combined with the ice rink, Saladin said his hope is that it will become a space for the community to congregate and connect.
“We’ve got a few restaurants that are walkable from this location,” he said. “So hopefully they’ll go for a quick skate and then decide to go out for dinner or drinks and to warm up.”
To help maintain the rink space, ACE Hardware recently donated shovels, and the city will also be coordinating an ice skate drive.
Lighting for the rink was added yesterday afternoon. When it’s finally up and running, it will be open every day until 10 p.m.
