CADILLAC — The warmer weather that we have been enjoying recently will not last much longer.
The days leading up to Christmas were warmer than average for this time of year according to Faith Fredrickson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. She reports that the temperature on Christmas Day was the sixth warmest ever recorded in Cadillac, with a high of 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperatures on the 23rd and 24th of this month were within the top 10 warmest temperatures recorded as well.
Unofficial data collected by the Cadillac News shows the temperature on the 26th of this month at an all-time high of 55 degrees, beating the 1982 record of 48 degrees.
Temperatures are projected to drop after this weekend. Fredrickson said that the drop will not be drastic initially. Temperatures will hover around freezing for a while before dropping again in 2020. The Climate Prediction Center, a sister organization of the National Weather Service, shows that the months of January, February, and March will likely be colder than average and will have more precipitation than average as well. “That means snow," says Fredrickson.
Snow is welcomed by Pete Meyer, general manager at Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort. “There’s no doubt the warm weather has had an impact," he said. However, he said that the warm spell is not a serious threat to the resort. Meyer said that much has changed in the last 10 to 15 years in the evolution of snowmaking. And skiers have come to expect snow all season long due to these advancements in snowmaking technology.
Meyer said that Caberfae pumps its water for snowmaking from aquifers into holding ponds where the water can cool down further. From there the water is pumped to Caberfae’s fleet of 150 snow guns. Meyer said that Caberfae’s snow guns have run for approximately 400 hours this season and have used 50 million gallons of water in the process.
Caberfae has been running its snow guns since Nov. 9 to create a thick base of snow on its routes. This base of snow is up to 54 inches thick in some places. Meyer said that snow pack of this thickness can endure long periods of warm weather, and Caberfae has been able to keep all of its routes open to skiers.
If you want to go skiing or snowboarding but are unsure about the snow conditions, Meyer said that you can go to Caberfae’s website and take a look at the snow for yourself. Caberfae’s live web cameras show you what’s happening on the slopes in real time so that you can make an educated decision.
