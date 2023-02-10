CADILLAC — When it comes to post secondary education, new opportunities are always being presented to students.
With some student success coordinators seeing a growing desire for new skilled trade workers, trade schools are becoming a bigger focus for area schools.
“There’s just a huge need right now and a shift in what the county needs,” said Lake City Area Schools Student Success Coordinator and Post Secondary Director Josh Fairbrother.
Fairbrother and Lake City Area Schools Student Success Coordinator Dana Venhuizen have been working hand and hand to help guide students toward what they want to do. This includes preparing students for potential careers and college. School advisors define college as higher education opportunities like a four-year university, community college and trade schools.
With part of his role focused on helping students with post-secondary education, Fairbrother said he is seeing more trade school programs being pushed out to students.
“The big shift is a lot more schools are adapting right now,” he said. “Alpena Community College is an example. They are pushing a lot of trade school programs.”
“You can get a certificate or you can get an associate and a certificate. Ferris State is another amazing one.”
At McBain Schools, High School Counselor Megan Watkins said she has seen different trade schools and apprenticeships become available, including at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center.
“They have a lot of partnerships where our students can have jobs lined up as soon as they graduate because of the certifications they get at CTC,” she said.
At Manton and Mesick schools, college advisor Annika Nelson said the growing interest in trades may also be family-related. She said many of the students she works with have family members who’ve worked in skilled trade jobs and they could be following in those footsteps.
“Both of the communities that I work in are very trades based,” she said. “I would say a lot of their families work in the trades or maybe own their own businesses. So there’s a lot of pride in their community and wanting to bring back revenue for their community by working hard.”
Community college is another route schools are making students aware of. Fairbrother said he’s seen several students drop out during their third or fourth year at the four-year university for many reasons.
By going the community college route, he said students have the chance to earn an associate’s degree before moving on to a larger school or program.
“I’m telling kids now is get your associate’s degree first,” he said. “Pay the extra $200, $300, $500 to actually graduate with an associate’s degree and then keep going to school.”
Cost is another factor when it comes to guiding students toward community college. Fairbrother said between 60% to 70% of Lake City students are eligible for the state’s Tuition Incentive Program (TIP).
The program provides two free years of tuition at the community college to any student that was on Medicaid for two years after they were 13 years old. Fairbrother said many of these students also qualify for the Pell grant to cover additional costs, which they make students aware of along with having them apply for the TIP program.
“We have a ton of our kids that can go get a certificate or an associate’s degree for free,” he said.
Watkins said they do a lot of dual enrollment with Mid Michigan College and CTC to help students knock off some general education requirements before heading off to post-secondary school.
“We have a lot of students that go into college, especially in their intended field, within a year or two of college under their belt, so that helps a lot of students with the costs as well,” she said.
Students also seem to be more aware of the rising costs of attending college, according to McBain and Marion College/Career Adviser Riley St. John. Through her role as an Americorps service member through Michigan College Access Network’s AdviseMI program, St. John said her role includes making students in rural Michigan more aware of different post-secondary opportunities.
With student debt becoming a big driving factor for students in her eyes, St. John said she has learned how to guide students financially as they weigh their options.
“I’ve really learned how to be able to help them find financial relief for those college going students, such as going from community college to a four-year or finding apprenticeships or certificate programs as alternatives if that’s something that they’re interested in,” she said.
The Michigan Achievement Scholarship is another financial aid opportunities students are being introduced to. Nelson said those graduating in 2023 and beyond can be eligible for between $2,000 and $5,500 depending on what type of college they decided to attend.
When it comes to the cost of college, Nelson said there are many resources to help students figure out how to pay for school.
“On college websites, on their financial aid tabs, they’ll have college calculators,” she said. “On the Michigan College Access Network, they have a college calculator. So, there’s a lot of different ways to kind of budget and figure out what your cost of college might be depending on where you’re going, and what you’re pursuing.”
The state is also pushing to provide financial relief to individuals. Early this month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed lowering the age for qualified applicants for the Michigan Reconnect program from 25 to 21. This program pays the cost of in-district tuition for eligible adults at public community colleges across the state, including its three Tribal colleges.
The profession students are interested in is always a driving factor in helping them with their post-secondary education. Both Lake City and McBain Schools have students go to job shadows to help them determine if they’re interested in a particular career path.
Venhuizen and St. John also said they’ll have students take aptitude or career tests to help see what they’re interested in and what skills they possess. By exposing students to different career options, Venhuizen said it helps them avoid getting into something they might not enjoy and having to start over.
“It’s okay to change your mind,” she said. “No one is forcing you to go the career route or no one is forcing you to go the college route.”
Finding a career students will enjoy is a top priority for these advisors. Before cost is consisted, Fairbrother said they focus on what students truly want to do and what place they can go to obtain the certification or degree they’ll need.
Making money may also motivate students in their career choices. Nevertheless, Fairbrother said it’s all about them enjoying the career they choose to pursue.
“We have to figure that out,” he said. “We look around and figure out if they’re going to like that job because you can make all the money in the world, but if you hate your job you’re going to hate your life.”
With so many choices for students, preparation is key in ensuring they are ready for the next step, whether it’s going to college or straight into the workforce. Lake City and McBain teach students how to create a cover letter and resumes, and have them do mock interviews.
Though there are a lot of options being thrown at students, St. John said part of it is to help bring awareness.
“I feel like it’s very important to let students know all their options because a lot of them simply don’t know their options,” she said. “They just hear, you go to high school, you go to college, then you get a job and that’s it.”
“But there’s realistically so many more options that they have and they don’t know about it unless we tell them and that opens a lot of doors for them.”
Schools are beginning to talk to students earlier about potential career paths. Both St. John and Nelson said they’ve started talking to freshmen students about what their interests are and what paths they could take.
Venhuizen said she’s been doing more career exploration with students in the Lake City Elementary and Middle School. While she doesn’t expect those students to know what they want to do, Venhuizen said the hands-on experience is beneficial for them.
“The more immersed those younger kids are and what they’re doing and more that they can touch and see, that’s very beneficial,” she said.
Interest in skilled trade jobs is expected to grow in the coming years. Advisors from both Lake City and McBain said they also look at job outlooks to keep up with the changing times.
As new jobs and career interests emerge, advisors like Venhuizen said finding opportunities for students to learn and build connections within their desired careers will be the goal.
“We tell students it’s about who you know and who you network with,” she said. “That’s how you get jobs. That’s how you get places.”
