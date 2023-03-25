CADILLAC — Vibrant blue skies and the smell of skunks in the air mean one thing for third-generation maple syrup maker Luke Nixon — it’s time to begin harvesting.
Nixon said clearing skies and increased skunk activity seem to correspond closely with the annual freeze/thaw cycle that leads to sap flowing in maple trees.
Nixon’s preferred harvest method is to drill vacuum tubes into the trees. While this is a bit more labor intensive than the old-fashioned method of hooking a bucket to each tree and letting gravity do the work, it also is more efficient in collecting the sap.
This year, they got started a little earlier than normal, tapping the trees on Feb. 12 rather than later in the month, which is more typical.
Multiple warmups during the middle of winter likely had some impact on the production of sap in the trees, Nixon said, although it doesn’t seem to have affected them too severely.
“We’re not seeing banner days (really heavy flow), but so far, we’ve been pretty consistent,” Nixon said. “Sometimes slow and steady wins the race.”
Ideal sap conditions are around 40 to 45 degrees during the day and below freezing at night. Trees also need plenty of moisture to produce sap — something that has not been lacking this year due to adequate snow.
Making syrup is a family activity for the Nixons, who all pitch in to help this time of year, including Luke’s father, Ray, his uncle Rex who comes all way from from Georgia, his wife and their two young children. The farm is located west of Cadillac in Wexford County.
During a typical day, Nixon said their 2,000 tapped maple trees produce around 1,200 gallons of sap. This sap, which has slight natural sweetness straight out of the tree, is boiled and refined to remove water and impurities, leaving behind the syrup.
The amount of syrup they’re able to produce each year varies depending on the volume of sap in the trees and its sugar content.
For information on syrup prices at Nixon Family Maple Syrup, check them out on Facebook or call (231) 878-2407.
