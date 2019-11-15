CADILLAC — Lake Mitchell is mostly frozen and Lake Cadillac is getting closer.
Slushy waves lapped Cadillac’s northern shore Wednesday morning.
But don’t expect the lakes to be walking-safe anytime soon; anglers still have a wait before they can hit the ice.
“This extreme cold is kind of going to dissipate over the next few days,‘ said Andy Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
Next week temperatures will be somewhat closer to normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s, Sullivan said.
That’s in stark contrast to temperatures this week, which were 20-25 degrees below “normal‘ for this time of year.
“It’s a little early to get this blast of Arctic air,‘ Sullivan said. Usually, it doesn’t happen until January.
But the ice is coming.
By the end of November, normal daytime highs are around freezing and lakes consistently freeze around that time when temperatures are normal.
“If this cold snap lasts, we might be fishing before the New Year,‘ said Ed Shaw, interpreter at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
It’s not unusual to be able to go ice-fishing before the end of the year, but Shaw urges you to be cautious.
“Stay off the ice until it’s good and solid,‘ Shaw said
The biggest thing to keep in mind is that while right now it might look like early ice fishing, “Wind and warmups will play a big role,‘ Shaw said. “For the time being, I would stay off the ice.‘
There’s one thing you can do to get ready: invest in your ice fishing safety gear.
“The first purchase should be some sort of a float suit,‘ Shaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.